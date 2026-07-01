Violent protests in Delville led to injuries and arrests amid anti-illegal immigration demonstrations

Demonstrators vandalised homes while searching for undocumented foreign nationals during nationwide unrest

Police utilised rubber bullets to restore order, avoiding widespread rioting despite localised violence

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Germiston residents endured looters who vandalised their homes. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GERMISTON, GAUTENG— Several people were arrested and others injured after anti-illegal immigration protests turned violent in Delville, Germiston. The clashes erupted following nationwide demonstrations organised under the "March and March" campaign, which demanded that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa by a 30 June 2026 deadline.

According to Eyewitness News, demonstrators forced their way into properties in search of foreign nationals, leaving a trail of destruction. Protesters smashed doors, damaged rooms, and vandalised gates. At one property, private security officers using sjamboks assisted the police in driving back the crowd.

Residents left shocked and fearful after house raids

A homeowner reported that residents tried to force open her gate and cut her electric fence. Another victim stated that demonstrators ransacked her home, took mobile phones, and forced her out of the shower.

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The nationwide 30 June campaign prompted the South African Police Service to launch a R600-million operation to counter potential unrest. While authorities reported that the worst-case scenario of widespread rioting was avoided across the country, local flashpoints like Germiston saw significant property damage and looting.

Police deployed rubber bullets to disperse the crowd in Delville. Law enforcement officials confirmed that multiple arrests were made during the chaos, including undocumented foreign nationals. Despite the violence, civil society groups and political organisations, including the Inkatha Freedom Party, noted that the broader national protests remained mostly peaceful. Law enforcement and private security remain on standby in the area.

Source: Briefly News