South Korea's national team was booed by supporters after returning home from the FIFA World Cup, with many fans directing their anger at the country's football leadership

The criticism has intensified after calls for the Korea Football Association leadership to resign following the team's disappointing tournament campaign

Meanwhile, South Africans are preparing to welcome Bafana Bafana home as heroes after the team made history by advancing beyond the World Cup group stage for the first time

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Heung-Min Son #7 of Korea Republic reacts after the 0-1 loss. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

South Korea's national football team received a hostile reception from supporters upon arriving home after their FIFA World Cup elimination, while South Africans are preparing to give Bafana Bafana a hero's welcome following the team's historic tournament run. The video shared by the news outlet @mothershipsg show angry supporters booing players and officials as they arrived at Incheon International Airport on 30 June 2026 after South Korea's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Many fans directed their frustration at former head coach Hong Myung-bo and officials from the Korea Football Association (KFA), blaming the team's disappointing performance at the tournament. The backlash has continued to grow in South Korea, with Olympic shooting champion and lawmaker Jin Jong-oh reportedly calling for the resignation of the KFA leadership, arguing that the association has lost the confidence of supporters.

Different reactions to World Cup campaigns

The scenes in South Korea stand in stark contrast to the atmosphere in South Africa, where Bafana Bafana are being celebrated despite not winning the tournament. Under coach Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana exceeded expectations by progressing beyond the group stage for the first time in the country's history, producing one of South Africa's most successful FIFA World Cup campaigns.

The achievement has sparked celebrations across the country, with fans praising the players for competing against some of the world's strongest football nations and putting South African football back on the global stage. Supporters are expected to gather at OR Tambo International Airport on 2 July to welcome the squad home following their historic performances.

Thapelo Maseko #12 of South Africa celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Watch the TikTok video below:

Fans saddened by embarrassing crowd behaviour

The hostile reception shared by the page @mothershipsg has sparked widespread disappointment online, with viewers calling out the lack of patriotism and questioning why anyone would treat their own country's representatives so poorly.

Simooon125 commented:

“If you can't support your team at their lowest, you don't deserve them when they succeed.”

Jes asked:

“Why would you treat your country team like this?”

Lauren Rosenthal remarked:

“Well, that place is awful.”

Kai wrote:

“This is an embarrassment... Booing the players is never necessary!”

Rhorho said:

“I understand the passion for sport, but this extreme behaviour is absolutely insane.”

Cass of Troy commented:

“That’s terrible. They gave it their best.”

Frasier_Goldengirls wrote:

“They qualified when Italy didn’t. Don’t do this to a team that already feels defeated.”

Danyellow said:

“This is so disrespectful.”

Slyex asked:

“Why so toxic?”

N* commented:

“Let’s be honest, they weren’t winning the World Cup anyway.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Bafana Bafana

South Africa’s national football team has defied the odds, securing a thrilling 1-0 victory over South Korea.

Bafana Bafana's dream run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a heartbreaking end after a stoppage-time defeat to Canada in the knockout stages.

A Nigerian content creator and comedian is facing backlash on social media after they mocked Bafana Bafana following their loss against Canada.

Source: Briefly News