Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema plans to remove the African National Congress in the 2024 elections

He said the EFF is the rightful replacement for the ANC and that the ruling party is at its weakest point

Malema told supporters that the EFF is a weapon one must have when confronting the “white monopoly” capital

SOWETO - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema says the party wants Government in the hands of black people, which was envisioned in Kliptown in 1955.

He addressed attendees at the 67th-anniversary celebration of the Freedom Charter in Kliptown on Sunday 26 June when he said the party needs to remove the African National Congress in the 2024 elections.

EFF Leader Julius Malema plans to replace the ANC during the next election. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Malema said the EFF is the rightful replacement for the ANC and that the ruling party is at its weakest point. According to News24, the EFF leader said that if the party does not take full advantage of the ANC’s weak state, it will never get it again. He told supporters that the EFF is a weapon one must have when confronting the “white monopoly” capital.

Taking to Twitter, the EFF shared pictures of suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule together with party members with the caption:

“The EFF is the only organisation that cherishes this historic day in the history of the liberation struggle.”

EFF leaves SA unimpressed

Many social media users agreed that the political party does not inspire much confidence in the country:

@Mncwabe4Themba said:

“At times and in fear, I sense a coalition government between the ANC and DA... Cyril Ramaphosa is their favourite, and they are funding him to win in December... If he doesn’t win, the courts will nullify the ANC National Elective Conference in December.”

@matlhapa_abbey commented:

“He can only continue to wish because there is a massive decline in the EFF membership because of the indecisiveness and inconsequential of Malema. Leadership is about principles. Have a clear public discourse and stop conditioning people. We don’t have the same level of comprehension.”

@sigubude posted:

“The ANC government cannot be unseated by EFF, that’s hallucinations.”

@KevinKevcorrect wrote:

“The EFF would create bigger misery than the ANC and I rate the ANC a big fat zero.”

@bthsmart stated:

“EFF is just a more violent ANC RET faction anyway. They hate and love all the same people. Make all the same false promises. Are equally corrupt. So, what does it matter?”

@ben_stala added:

“He is not yet finished with his criminal case, how will he unseat the ANC? He never comes up with new thing, they always go after ANC.”

This day in history: 65th anniversary of the Freedom Charter

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported South Africa has made great strides towards equality and although we are far from where we need to be, a look back at history shows just how much we have grown as a country.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate one of the moments in the country’s history that took a step towards democracy in South Africa. Mthethwa revealed the day marked the 65th anniversary of the Freedom Charter that was adopted by the ANC and its alliances.

Source: Briefly News