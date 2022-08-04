African National Conference Spokesperson Pule Mabe said Police Minister Bheki Cele is not going anywhere despite calls for him to step down

Mabe was among other politicians outside the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court to oppose bail for the illegal miners who allegedly gang raped eight women

The ANC spokesperson has since left South Africans angered after a video clip of his controversial remarks was shared on social media

JOHANNESBURG - The spokesperson of the African National Conference Pule Mabe has received harsh criticisms for his comments outside the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court. Various political parties were present outside the courthouse to oppose the bail application of the illegal miners who allegedly gang-raped eight women recently.

Among the parties picketing were Democratic Alliance members who held signs calling for Police Minister Bheki Cele to resign. The posters seemingly angered Mabe, who said that the parties should be fighting crime rather than calling for Cele’s resignation. A video clip of the remarks was shared on Twitter and sparked outrage on social media.

“We need everyone, everyone in the DA must stand up on this thing. Everyone in ActionSA must stand up on this thing. Everyone in the ANC must stand up on this thing. We need each and everyone to stand on this thing,” he said.

The politician has since been trending on Twitter.

“We can’t have people having boards saying ‘Bheki Cele must go’ when we are supposed to be fighting against rape. Bheki Cele ain't leaving,” Mabe added.

According to TimesLIVE, the ANC member also said that citizens must reclaim the country from undocumented nationals who use it as a “playground”. He added that foreign nationals who are in the country illegally should be relocated to their home countries.

South Africans react to ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe’s comments:

@ellse_tsolo said:

“Is this Man Pule Mabe still normal? Where is the nearest psychiatric hospital? The man needs serious help. He is marching against himself.”

@Wow_Vince commented:

“The quality of leaders in the ANC has fallen disgracefully, I mean look at Pule Mabe for example.”

@eric_vusumuzi added:

“The country is about to explode because of leaders who issue dangerous statements like Pule Mabe.”

