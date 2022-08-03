Defence lawyer, Advocate Malesela Teffo, claims that his withdrawal was nothing more than a “strategy” meant to confuse his enemies

He said his plan was meant to give his “enemies” short-lived glory after he accused the presiding judge in the trial of performing witchcraft

Advocate Teffo’s recent tactics have also caused a delay in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which is now pushed to September

PRETORIA - The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial claims that his recent withdrawal from the court case was a farce. Advocate Malesela Teffo’s attempt to be reinstated in the trial has left South Africans irate.

Advocate Malesela Teffo claims he faked withdrawing from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The controversial figure now claims that his withdrawal was nothing more than a “strategy” meant to confuse his enemies. In a clip that was shared on Twitter, Advocate Teffo said his plan was meant to give his “enemies” short-lived glory. This follows his accusations that presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela wanted to see his “collapse” in court.

The advocate’s tactics have also caused a delay in the trial, which is now pushed to September. Four of the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder, which Advocate Teffo formerly represented, will be represented by instructing lawyer Tshepo Thobane upon the resumption of the case.

According to SABC News, the courtroom got heated when Thobane told the judge that the court made an error when it postponed the matter. Thobane also distanced himself from Advocate Teffo’s allegations and said it has nothing to do with his defence in court.

South Africans react to Advocate Teffo’s remarks about his withdrawal:

@SiyaMiti_the1st said:

“What Adv Teffo is doing to the Meyiwa family is absolutely tragic. Even if they don’t see how these games, he plays harm them. He ensures justice is delayed and therefore denied.”

@DaveLamula commented:

“Lawyers like Adv Teffo are just making noise while in reality, they are just drama queens.”

@Shorty_Senyolo posted:

“Adv Teffo has brought the legal fraternity into disrepute.”

