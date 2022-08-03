Eswatini government spokesperson Alpheous Nxumalo will be summoned by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation for his remarks

Nxumalo said that South Africa is is infested with a “cancer of criminality” during a live radio interview, which Dirco felt was inaccurate

The organisation said it’s an unfortunate statement and that the organisation would not allow South Africa to be insulted and plans to handle the issue

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - An Eswatini government spokesperson has landed himself in hot water after making disturbing claims about South Africa. Alpheous Nxumalo responded to allegations from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) former Secretary-General Godrich Gardee that King Mswati III had a hand in the murder of Hillary Gardee.

Hillary Gardee was kidnapped, and murdered earlier this year. Image: @HillaryGardee

Source: Twitter

Nxumalo responded to Gardee’s tweet and said that he should be working towards reducing the high level of crime in the country rather than constructing conspiracy theories. According to The Citizen, Nxumalo added that Gardee’s daughter fell victim to a criminal infestation.

Hillary was kidnapped and murdered earlier this year and three people were arrested for her death. The spokesperson said South Africa is infested with a “cancer of criminality” and will be summoned by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) for his remarks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The department’s spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, told SABC News that Nxumalo’s statements were inaccurate. He said Dirco would seek an audience with diplomatic representation and that the organisation does not accept the characterisation from Nxumalo.

Monyela said it’s an unfortunate statement and that the organisation would not allow South Africa to be insulted. He added that the country has an excellent relationship with the King of Eswatini.

South Africans react to the comments:

@indoda_phesh said:

“We are sorry for your loss Godrich, please go and grieve (A bruised reed shall he not break, and the smoking flax shall he not quench: he shall bring forth judgement unto truth)… this propaganda you are peddling is not helping you, just leave the matter with law enforcement.”

@Happy_Raligilia commented:

“Mswati is disgustingly heartless to the core. May the beautiful soul of Hillary continue to rest in peace.”

@StevenSithole10 wrote:

“Be strong fighter, we won’t give up.”

@Velvetchild_SA added:

“I always suspected something sinister like that. It’s sad.”

Grieving father Godrich Gardee lays flowers at Hillary’s murder accused’s guest house and calls for tip-offs

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former Economic Freedom Fighter’s Secretary-General Godrich Gardee paid homage to his daughter Hillary who was kidnapped and later murdered.

The grieving father laid flowers and candles outside the Insika Guest House which belongs to Philemon Lukhele and is believed to be the place where she was held captive and tortured before she was murdered.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News