Hillary Gardee's father threatened to release crucial information related to his daughter's murder case

Godrich Gardee said the shenanigans and gross incompetence of SAPS on the kidnapping and murder will be exposed

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama are accused of raping and killing Gardee in April

MPUMALANGA - Former Economic Freedom Fighters Secretary-General Godrich Gardee has threatened to release the information, which he describes as crucial in his daughter's murder case, to the public.

He said he provided members of the South African Police Service with the information 20 days ago, and nothing has come out of it yet. Gardee’s daughter, 28-year-old Hillary was kidnapped, raped, and murdered, and her body was found Monday 2 May, on a gravel road outside Mbombela.

Hillary Gardee's family threatens to expose inactive police who are working on the murder case. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images & @HillaryGardee/Twitter

Three men were arrested in connection with her death.

Taking to Twitter, Gardee said:

“Shenanigans and gross incompetence of SAPS on the kidnapping and murder of Hillary will be exposed soon if they do not act as they know of the valuable information put before them 20 days ago.”

He added that the countdown would come to an end soon. Speaking on behalf of the family, Sinawo Tambo told TimesLIVE that the police have been sitting on credible and verifiable information. He added that it could lead to the arrest of more people in the murder case.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama are accused of raping and killing Gardee in April. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, rape, kidnapping, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, News24 reported.

SA reacts to threat

Social media users believe that the Gardee family should have already released the information related to Hillary’s murder:

@SRampora said:

“The revelation of that crucial information and the names of Police officials who received it will get ashamed and start working.”

@vechoecho posted:

“Why threaten just do it already.”

@LevyMathabe commented:

“Let the truth come out.”

@PersonInZA

“Why are they threatening, not doing?”

