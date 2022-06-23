Ebrahim Jeneker, who served 21 years in jail for triple murder, is back in jail after being found in possession of a suspected stolen car

The member of the People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) had been released on parole in 2020

He was arrested along with two others aged 17 and 14 and appeared in the Rawsonville Magistrate's Court on Tuesday 21 June

CAPE TOWN - The notorious Ebrahim Jeneker, who was two years into parole, landed himself back in jail when he was found in the possession of a suspected stolen vehicle on Saturday night.

Jeneker was one of three members of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) and served 21 years for two separate triple murders.

He was apprehended near Rawsonville when police responded to a complaint and spotted the vehicle. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi told News24 that members followed the vehicle and brought it to a halt.

Three men aged 54, 17 and 14, were arrested and appeared in the Rawsonville Magistrate's Court on Tuesday 21 June. The organisation’s Haroon Orrie said Jeneker was still behind bars. He was convicted of 17 charges, three counts of murder, one of attempted murder, five of armed robbery and eight of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Pagad became synonymous with vigilante-style attacks in Cape Town in the late 90s. At the time when Jeneker was granted parole, Pagad secretary Abieda Roberts told Daily Maverick that members of the organisation have always been “model” prisoners.

South Africans weigh in on the parolees’ arrest:

Nkosi Ngwenya said:

“Could be that he made an honest mistake, buying a car he thought wasn’t stolen. If he is involved in crime, then we need a sort of reform of the justice system, how’s he supposed to get a job with a criminal record?”

Sue Visser posted:

“That’s all he did??? Gosh, when will the corrupt be in jail? Those who harm the country far more than a stolen car walk free.”

Simbonile Sigwili wrote:

“The way PAGAD operated, I feel strongly it was formed by a bunch of criminals to fight other factions, not drugs and crime.”

Ntswaki Selala added:

“Whoever came with parole must be arrested.”

