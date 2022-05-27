A suspect accused of murdering Hillary Gardee claims that police are allegedly torturing him to implicate EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu

Philemon Lukhele wrote a sworn statement where he claimed the police which is being investigated by IPID

The two other murder accused Albert Gama and Sipho Mkhatshwa and were interviewed by members of IPID

MPUMALANGA - One of the suspects arrested for the murder of Hillary Gardee claims that police are allegedly torturing him. He held at the Nelspruit Correctional Centre.

Philemon Lukhele wrote a sworn statement where he claimed the police wanted him to implicate Economic Freedom Fighters’ deputy president Floyd Shivambu for Gardee’s murder.

The former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s daughter is believed to have been held captive at Lukhele’s guest house. The two other accused Albert Gama and Sipho Mkhatshwa also have made similar claims of waterboarding, suffocation, and electric shocks. A copy of the statements sent to IPID is in the possession of TimesLIVE. The claims are being investigated by IPID.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Shuping said the investigation into the matter is still in the early stages and the complainants were interviewed.

Lukhele was found in possession of the phone on Tuesday 24 May. The Department of Correctional Services released a statement and said an investigation is currently underway to determine how the phone was smuggled, according to The Citizen.

SA reacts

Social media users believe that there is something fishy regarding the investigations:

@David__Ngobeni said:

“All we know is that they served in the same SRC at Wits University in 2004, but I think Philemon Lukhele is fabricating this allegation.”

Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick wrote:

“Is very disturbing for a case of this nature to have people entrusted to ensure that justice is served only to have unnecessary mud all over the investigation.”

Zothani Luvo Gwambe commented:

“Another Senzo Meyiwa type of case looming... These officials are useless.”

Mncedi Vilakazi added:

“Political killings are orchestrated by the ruling party. We all know that when you are placed in a certain political position, you are told who to give tenders to, who to side-line and who to vouch for. If you don't play along then you magically go away.”

Grieving father, Godrich Gardee lays flowers at Hillary’s murder accused’s guest house and calls for tipoffs

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former Economic Freedom Fighter’s Secretary-General Godrich Gardee paid homage to his daughter Hillary who was kidnapped and later murdered. The grieving father laid flowers and candles outside the Insika Guest House which belongs to Philemon Lukhele and is believed to be the place where she was held captive and tortured before she was murdered.

Lukhele is one of the three men accused of Hillary’s murder along with Albert Mduduzi Gama and Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa. Hillary was shopping with her three-year-old adopted daughter when she disappeared. The 28-year-old was found dead four days after her disappearance on Tuesday 3 May.

