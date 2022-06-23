Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wants Ace Magashule, Mosebenzi Zwane, and Tony Gupta to be investigated

He recommends that Magashule and Zwane be sued to recover the money lost due to the failed Vrede dairy farm project

Zondo added those who probed the failed project have been targeted and some were mysteriously killed

PRETORIA - A project that was meant to assist 100 black farmers was instead used to push the Gupta agenda according to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

He wants former Free State premier Ace Magashule, Mosebenzi Zwane, and Tony Gupta to be investigated over their involvement in the Vrede dairy farm project.

Zondo recommends that Magashule and Zwane be sued to recover the money lost due to their alleged assistance in the project. The last chapter of the State Capture Commission report slammed the pair for their failure in connection with the Free State’s R1 billion housing project saga. According to News24, houses were promised to the poor but never delivered.

Zondo said it is necessary that there be consequences for people who fail to do their job. He said if nothing is done, corruption and other acts of state capture will continue forever to the detriment of the country and all people. Zondo added those who probed the failed project have been targeted by those who deemed it their duty to cover up and protect those responsible.

TimesLIVE reported that Zondo added that a culture of fear, impunity and lack of accountability emerged as critics were victimised and threatened with death. He added that some were even mysteriously killed after threats of death were issued.

SA reacts to allegations

South Africans are appalled by the claims made against Magashule and Zwane:

Riaan Smit said:

“The credentials are stacking up in favour of this thug to become the next president. Don’t be surprised if it happens.”

Herman Robbertze wrote:

“Bra Ace had an “Ace up his sleeve”… But soon you will have to deal with a few Jokers behind bars!”

Mynhardt Marais commented:

“Nothing about the ANC members surprises me anymore. They will do anything for money.”

Ndiitwani Aifheli posted:

“I think it’s going to an end for ANC to loot money again we going to vote them out in power.”

Fiona Hickman stated:

“Bunch of thugs and gangsters.”

Johny Kwena Mathapo added:

“These are serious allegations.”

State Capture Report: ANC members implicated in corruption to face the ruling party’s integrity commission

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported members of the African National Congress who are implicated in the State Capture Commission report will be subjected to the party’s integrity commission. The final volume of the State Capture report was released on Wednesday 22 June and explosive allegations against members have already been revealed.

Several members of the party, including National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, were among those mentioned in the report.

