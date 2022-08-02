A leaked audit report indicated that the National Defence Force has been seriously mismanaged and illegal activities have been discovered

The report shows that incomplete misconduct cases and irregular expenditure amounting to R6.1 billion have not been investigated

Earlier this year, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise said the situation in her department is dire due to budget cuts

JOHANNESBURG - The National Defence Force has come under fire after an audit report was leaked and indicated serious mismanagement, unnecessary spending and illegal activities.

An audit reports reveals that the South African National Defence force is in a shocking state due to illegal activity. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA) compiled the report, which, as reported by TimesLIVE, shows that department finances are a mess.

Several key issues have been piling up. Hundreds of misconduct cases have not been finalised, there’s irregular expenditure amounting to R6.1 billion that has not been investigated, and 171 cases of operating illegal business have been identified.

According to BusinessTech, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise said the situation in her department is dire. While presenting the department’s budget vote earlier this year, she said a “historical downward trend” in the defence allocation has not diminished.

Modise said budget cuts would continue to be detrimental to the SANDF and the demise of the defence industry. She added that the continued cuts would leave the army hard-pressed to respond to critical events in the country. Modise added that her department lacked resources.

South Africans are angered over the mismanagement of the defence force:

@ladybattafly said:

“Fire people in those departments, not sure why we keep tip-toeing around corruption.”

@akubenjalo1 commented:

“Cadres are eating for the last time before 2024.”

@Y25538138 posted:

“The government needs to step up and audit all contracts ASAP.”

@lindsaymanthey added:

“It is infuriating. We deserve a better government.”

