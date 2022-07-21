The United States of America’s Army was caught on camera training in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal

KWAZULU-NATAL - The United States of America’s Army was caught on camera, emerging from an aircraft and training in Richards Bay. Members of the US Army and the South African National Defence Force have been training together for a multinational exercise named ‘Shared Accord’.

The US Army has been spotted training in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

Source: Getty Images

The clip has been widely shared on social media and reignited claims that the army is in the country to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa in the event of a civil uprising.

SANDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mahapa earlier said that the US Army Southern European Task Force is in South Africa to conduct a joint and multinational peace support operation and humanitarian relief exercise.

According to News24, the exercise is taking place in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal. Mahapa said the army is not in the country for agendas, as speculated on social media platforms.

The SANDF assures all South Africans that the Shared Accord has nothing to do with protecting any government official in South Africa but rather pure joint training.

South Africans are still sceptical about the visit, and here’s what some social media users had to say:

@MothomosoSeth said:

“Good news our soldiers training with the big boys.”

@sibusisomgabhaz wrote:

“For the first time in the history of the country that we have foreign military and the country doesn’t know why there are here. And the opposition is quite about it.”

@OHanisi commented:

“We are flirting with the US now.”

@lungie_klaas posted:

“There is nothing sinister here. There is always joint training operations between Military teams from different countries. Last year I was in the Waterfront in CPT and the US navy was there.”

South African National Defence Force says US Military is not in SA to protect government officials

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has spoken out about a recent claim made by a Twitter user.

The individual alleged that the United States of America military have been deployed to South Africa to protect government officials. The SANDF has called the statement absolutely ludicrous and labelled it as fake news, reports News24.

