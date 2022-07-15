The South African National Defence Force has dispelled a rumour about why the US military is in South Africa

The SANDF says contrary to the false Twitter claims, the US military is in SA as part of a joint military exercise

Some South Africans are still not convinced and think that there is a deeper meaning behind the US military's visit

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has spoken out about a recent claim made by a Twitter user.

The South African National Defence Force says the US military is not in Mzansi to protect government officials. Image: @SANationalDefenceForce

Source: Facebook

The individual alleged that the United States of America military have been deployed to South Africa to protect government officials.

The SANDF has called the statement absolutely ludicrous and labelled it as fake news, reports News24. SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mahapa stated the US military in the country as part of a joint, multinational peace support operation and humanitarian relief exercise with the SANDF.

The exercise is code-named Exercise Shared Accord 2022. Mahapa explained that the relief exercise has been ongoing for four years and similar exercises were held in 2011, 2013 and 2017, according to IOL.

Mahapa added that exercises had to be halted because of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, they are now back on track. The previous exercise was held in the Northern Cape and has now headed to Richard's Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The South African National Defence Force would like to reiterate that the US Army is in South Africa for a joint exercise, and not for any other agenda as speculated on social media platforms," said Mahapa.

Here's what South Africans have to say about the US military's visit:

@earlybirdprop1 said:

"But they probably should...The SANDF isn't exactly well equipped for much. Oh, wait... They saved this country from Covid. Don't you remember that?"

@WarrenB_Cgger said:

"This MF's got to get someone to help them if they can't get it right then be it, 2021 July unrest has shown South Africa how vulnerable and freaking weak our defence is, luckily this didn't spread to other provinces and applause to our community who stood up for that kak."

@johan5417 said:

"Sounds like nonsense. Wonder which clever duck thought this up."

@lnkambule91 said:

"US Army or not, US Army revolution will take place in SA, watch this space."

Source: Briefly News