Thulisile Nomkhosi "Thuli" Madonsela has claimed a seat on the coveted Miss South Africa judging panel

Taking to social media Thuli expressed her pride and gratitude in getting the opportunity to be part of the pagent

The people of Mzansi welcomed Thuli to the pageant, claiming she is just what is needed on the panel

South African advocate and professor of law Thulisile Nomkhosi "Thuli" Madonsela has gotten herself a seat on the Miss South Africa judging panel.

Miss SA announced its all-female judging line-up, including former South African Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Image: Twitter / @ThuliMadonsela3

Source: Twitter

Miss SA is the biggest beauty pageant in Mzansi. While a pretty face definitely gets you a spot, there is so much more to it than looks, and that is where women like Thuli come in on the judging panel.

On Monday, Miss SA announced its all-female judging line-up and it is filled with well-respected women who each bring a different and much-needed aspect to the table.

Thuli feels honoured to have been chosen. She took to Twitter to express her gratitude and highlight the power of this pageant.

“An absolute honour and delight to be part of the Selection Committee of #MissSA22. The talent and leadership pool among the #MissSA2022 contestants inspires hope for our country and our troubled world. It reminds me of Charlotte Maxeke’s quote about the beauty of the heart.”

The people of Mzansi give Thuli a warm welcome to the panel:

@Fiqzol said:

“Wonderful, enjoy the occasion Prof. Love am blessing to you❤”

@Khensan57400268 said:

“Wow! Congratulations are in order”

@NomndayiMmeli said:

“Me too as Thuli Mandonsela you are my role model.”

@BrianBanga6 said:

“Good Morning, and congratulations, may the good lord make you a good judge for our beloved ladies, thank you for accepting the nomination, God bless.”

@wallaby_fan said:

Professors Thuli Madonsela and Tshilidzi Marwala land international roles, Mzansi says congratulations

In related news, Briefly News reported that one of South Africa’s brilliant minds will move to Japan to take on the position of the United Nations University rector. Vice Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg Professor Tshilidzi Marwala will be the first African to take on the role at the Tokyo-based university.

The chair of the UJ council Mike Teke congratulated Prof Marwala on the outstanding achievement. According to SABC News, he will be the seventh rector at the UN institution. The professor will assume the role in the next eight months while the university searches for his replacement.

The Tokyo-based university praised Marwala for being an accomplished academic and said he has an extensive track record in human capacity development. The UNU added that Marwala is committed to leveraging technology and global connectedness towards the pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Source: Briefly News