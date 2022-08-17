Jonathan Butler took to Instagram to describe his encounter with an eatery manager at a foreign restaurant

He claims that the manager racially profiled him and that he was followed to his car and interrogated mercilessly

His fans have flocked to his comments section to sympathise with the talented singer while also sharing heated opinions on the subject at hand

Jonathan Butler, a South African singer, has advised people to stop sweeping racist acts under the rug. This comes after he felt racially profiled at a Goose & Gander restaurant in the United States.

Musician Jonathan Butler has shared his experience with racism in the US. Image: Earl Gibson and Johnny Louis

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Instagram Butler claimed that after he finished eating, the manager of the eatery followed him to his car. He reminded him to pay the bill and tip the waiters, which Jonathan did. He also asserted that his experience would have been different if he had been of a different race.

"Goose and Gander is a restaurant in Napa Valley CA. The manager followed us out thinking we hadn’t tipped our server…I’m deeply offended. This stuff has to stop. We should all be treated with decency and humanity."

On Instagram, Jonathan Butler shared the following video:

Jonathan, according to TshisaLIVE, confronted the manager about the reasons why he offended him but received no proper response.

The talented singer further urged his fans to speak out about such heinous incidents. Butler said even if it isn't happening to them, they must speak up for the next person.

Netizens' reactions to Butler's post

@helendelightkeller said

"Totally unacceptable and humiliating behaviour from a manager - you make sure of your facts first "

@iambmccargo wrote:

"Just sickening and sad. So much you've given of yourself to help others through your music during some tough times. Continued blessings to you in spite of that incident. #Salute"

@angiesingss shared:

"So unacceptable & disrespectful! I'm sorry this happened to you & your guests JB. Yes, this has to stop."

@ianvonmusic posted:

"Blessings to you brother .. There are people carrying to the light and there are those who are carrying darkness. Each day we choose... You are one of those light bearers."

@1sxyryda commented:

"All of this could've been avoided had he just asked the Server if they had been tipped! I hate this happened to you! They definitely owe you a public apology!"

@happimnm added:

"The best action when change needs to happen for this type of behavior is to never spend another dollar there until it's corrected... I won't be dining there!"

