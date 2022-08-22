Comedian Mongezi “Toll Azz Mo” Mahlangu was recently cleared of sexual assault charges laid against him in 2020

Toll Azz Mo has come back into the public light to share his experience with being in court to face off against Lerato Moloi

The forensic polygraph investigator of Toll Azz Mo's case spoke about how the TV personality and his wife, Mome Mahlangu suffered as a result of the case

Toll Azz Mo is being candid about how he was affected after winning his case against Lerato. One of Toll Azz's investigators, Antoinette Coetzer explained to the media how the comedian's life changed.

Toll Azz Mo's life was completely derailed after he had to go to court for sexual assault against Lerato Moloi. Image/Getty Images/Gallo Images

Toll Azz Mo was a local fave on South African TV who made people laugh. When Lerato Moloi accused Toll Azz Mo of sexual violence, his life changed forever.

Toll Azz Mo and family faced Financial ruin and emotional pain

According to News24, Toll Azz’s forensic polygraph investigator Antoinette Coetzer said that Toll Azz Mo was "completely destroyed" when he became a social outcast in his Sandton neighbourhood. The reality star and his wife, Mome Mahlangu, were forced to move and faced financial and mental health difficulties. Antoinette said:

"He’s completely ruined financially. His family suffered a lot as well, emotionally and psychologically. His son (18) doesn’t want to take out girls for fear of being labelled [a sexual offender like his father], simply because of being connected to him,”

Fans of the comedian have been showing support for him and his wife on social media.

@uFPLMgiliji commented:

"I also hope Toll Azz Mo recovers from his situation. Some of these things that happen to gents are disgusting."

@Nkosikati commented

"Big up to Toll Azz Mo wife."

@Sbizo commented

"Yerr Toll Azz Mo has been going through a lot banna."

slee_thebosslady commented:

"The love I know I deserved… I love you guys so much. You are the light that the world really needs."

"Sue her": SA reacts to Mo finally getting candid about Lerato's assault claims

Briefly News previously reported that Toll Azz spoke out about the sexual assault allegations made by Lerato Moloi. This comes after the court of law cleared his name.

Mo took to Twitter to share a statement with his followers. He stated that he was relieved to have finally been vindicated because the situation harmed him and his family.

He said that the accusations had even negatively affected his mental health. He intends to sue Lerato Moloi in court.

