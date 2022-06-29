AKA has taken to social media to plead with South African-born billionaire Elon Musk to help with the load - shedding problem

- The Fela In Versace hitmaker believes government should have approached Elon Musk for a solution to the crisis

AKA's plea comes following the announcement by the power providers that the country is in Level 6 load-shedding, and some parts will go up to six hours without power a day

The country is currently experiencing some power shortages. Eskom has been trending following the announcement that there will be load-shedding for up to six hours.

AKA has taken to Twitter to ask Elon Musk for help with the country's electricity crisis. Image: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

AKA felt South African-born businessman, who is also the richest man in the world, may be part of the solution to the power crisis.

According to The South African, the award-winning rapper headed to his Twitter page to plead with Musk to come and help his country. He even wondered why the government had not yet approached the tech giant for assistance. The tweet read:

"Excuse me sir … @elonmusk… I cannot for the life of me understand why the government hasn’t approached you to come to help us out with this electricity crisis but is there any chance you could perhaps do us a solid, you know, with you being born here and all."

He added that the Tesla boss should step in and help his country of origin. He wrote:

“Please @elonmusk, I know you have a solution for load-shedding … do it for your country … your original one.”

