Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has headed to his Instagram page to show support to former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene and her wife Lebo Kheswa

Letoya recently made headlines when she confirmed that her ex and baby daddy Tshepo Leeuw brutally attacked her and her wife

The Blood and Water star posted a lengthy message of comfort to the pair, even revealing that his marriage to Pearl was a result of Letoya and Lebo's beautiful union

Former Generations actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has shown support for actress and singer Letoya Makhene and her wife Lebo Kheswa, who are conflicting with her baby daddy Tshepo Leeuw. Letoya recently revealed that Leeuw lost it and attacked her and her wife in the presence of his family.

Sello Maake Ka Ncube has shown support for actress Letoya Makhene amid issues with her baby daddy. Image: @letoyamakhenep and @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

She said the reason for the attack was because Lebo refused to carry a parcel containing foodstuff for their son.

According to ZAlebs, The Blood and Water actor took to his Instagram page to share a message of support to the famous couple. He applauded them for standing together as a team even amid adversity. He wrote:

"It’s so sad to watch what’s happening to you guys and one feels so helpless. I need you guys to know that we care and we know how solid your love for one another is and never lose sight of the real thing you share! You truly understood what they meant by through thick and thin! Sending love from myself and @pearlmaakekancube we love you guys!"

Letoya Makhene jumped into the comments section to thank the seasoned actor and his wife for his support. She said she was also grateful for their conversation over the phone. She said:

"Thank you so much Ntate Sello. The last thing that you should feel is helpless. Your phone call to us along with your wife lifted our spirits in the most unimaginable way."

