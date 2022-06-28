Asanda Foji is over the moon after her family and her hubby's fam completed their lobola negotiations in a three-day ceremony in the Eastern Cape

The former Generations: The Legacy actress shared that her hubby promised to marry her five years ago and gushed over how he kept his word

Reacting to videos and snaps of the traditional matrimonial process, the star's friends and followers took to her comment section to congratulate her and her bae

Asanda Foji is happy that her lobola negotiations are finally over. The three-day ceremony took place in her hometown of King William's Town in the Eastern Cape.

Asanda Foji shared snaps and videos of her three-day lobola negotiations. Image: @asandafoji

The former Generations: The Legacy actress took to social media to share snaps and videos of the ceremony. She shared that she's over the moon after they completed their cultural matrimonial process called Ukwamkwelwa Komkhwenyana.

Taking to Instagram, the businesswoman shared that her hubby promised to marry her five years ago. She gushed over how her boo kept his word. TshisaLIVE reports that she said:

"When he and his uncles came back again last week to rightfully claim his wife and their makoti, I thought 'My king, my baby love, my nunus, my soul mate has really kept his word and did right by me after every heartbreak, setback, evil we have had to fight against together!"

Asanda's friends and followers took to her comment section to congratulate the stunner.

millymashile commented:

"Congratulations beautiful. More blessings to you and your hubby."

1cwy wrote:

"Well done Busani and congratulations to you both. Welcome to the family and the only surname that matters."

lucky.letsoalo.961 said:

"Congrats my friend, all the best. I am happy for you, God bless."

mrs_alu_mkonto commented:

"Congratulations Asa, I know Aunty Nozipho is smiling where she is sthandwa."

mtshaliisaac wrote:

"Congratulations to both of you."

keliboneh added:

"Congratulations to you and your hubby. May God bless your union."

