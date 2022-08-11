The Hawks and crime intelligence arrested 48 illegal miners in Sekhukhune Waterberg, Limpopo

This race comes after mounting pressure was applied on authorities to address the issue presented by zama zamas in mining communities

The Hawks have indicated that sting operations of this nature will increase in frequency to clamp down on illegal mining activity

The Hawks and Crime Intelligence Unit arrested 48 illegal miners during a raid in Limpopo. Image: brazzo

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - The Hawks arrested 48 illegal miners in an extensive sting operation that targeted various mining communities in the Sekhukhune and Waterberg areas of Limpopo. Among those arrested were 38 undocumented immigrants.

The zama zamas were arrested in mining communities Apel, Atok and Northam. The sting operation also led to the seizure of mining equipment, including heavy-duty vehicles.

Community members applauded the authorities' efforts but have requested that law enforcement deploy more resources to eradicate illegal mining in the affected areas.

According to SABC News, illegal miners have discovered ways to evade police and return to the mineshafts regardless of the arrests. Some residents believe that the authorities and the illegal miners are in cahoots.

Communities have complained that the pits are destructive to the natural habitat and present a severe danger to people living in the mining area.

Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke said that the law enforcement organisation will continue to engage in sting operations of this nature until the problem of zama zamas has been addressed.

Maluleke said:

“We conduct disruptive operations from time to time and we are assisted by our crime intelligence. We make sure there is high police visibility in those areas that are affected by illegal mining activities.”

The sudden clamp-down on illegal mining comes after eight women were assaulted by a group of zama zamas in Krugersdorp last month, Daily Maverick reported.

Kagiso shutdown: minister Bheki Cele deploys amabherethe to tackle rampant illegal mining and stop zama zamas

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele has taken the decision to deploy the SAPS' specialised tactical unit, the AmaBherethe, to tackle the scourge of illegal miners (zama zamas) who have been terrorising the Kagiso community in the West Rand, Johannesburg

The area has been plagued with criminal activity and illegal mining at abandoned mines in the area. Community members took to the streets last week to deal with zama zamas after they felt that police had failed to protect them.

One person was killed during the protest and several men believed to be illegal miners were handed over to the police for arrest by community members, according to eNCA.

