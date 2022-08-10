Community members have shown what it means to stand as one after they banded together to protect Eskom employees

The residents used their bodies to shield the workers, protecting them from threats and extortion from neighbourhood gangsters

This lies in contrast to the many incidents where residents have threatened and extorted the power utility's technicians

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Khayelitsha residents stayed all day and all night with Eskom employees while they fixed a damaged transformer, protecting them from the extortion of gangsters. Image: Michele Spatari / AFP

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - In a turn of events, Khayelitsha Site B residents came out in droves last Thursday to defend Eskom employees from the threat of extortion. The employees were in the area to fix a transformer that had exploded earlier in the day.

The technicians were met by Babalwa Mabuya And five other residents who strove to protect the technicians from extortionists.

TimesLive reported that the technicians were met by Babalwa Mabuya, who has lived in the area for more than 25 years, and five other residents. Mabuya said that crime in the area had gotten to the point where gangsters are extorting Eskom employees for “protection fees” while they restore damaged infrastructure.

The residents of Khatelisha took it as a civic duty to protect the technicians after the Eskom employees informed them that they feared for their safety. Mabuya claims they told the workers not to worry and gathered more community members with a loudhailer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It was a real show of camaraderie as most of the community participated. According to Mabuya, community members with gas stoves boiled water and made coffee for everyone and spaza shop owners provided sustenance in the form of bread and cold drink.

Armed with only their kind hearts, the community used their bodies to shield and protect the technicians until 11pm.

This show of Ubuntu comes less than a month after Eskom was forced to withdraw its services in Harare, Khayelitsha. The power utility's technicians we asked to pay an R20 000 extortion fee while they were working to restore electricity in the area.

According to IOL, Khayelitsha is a hotbed of extortion as numerous businesses are targeted by gangsters and forced to pay protection fees.

South Africans react to the heroism exhibited in Khayelitsha

Impressed by the effects of the residents of Site B, south Africans took to Twitter to share their thought.

Here are some reactions:

@RubyGold said:

"Some areas are so lawless the community has to protect Eskom workers fixing infrastructure from extortionists who won’t allow repairs unless they’re paid. Where are the police? FIRE BHEKI CELE"

@ALETTAHA commented

"That is so cool. Communities working together to protect their way of life. Well done. #CriminalsMustFall, #SouthAfrica."

@VidotheDJ added:

"This is the kind of community activism that is needed @HermanMashaba"

Eskom cuts off power to Sibangweni village after residents issue deadly threats at employees.

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Eskom has decided to withdraw its services to the Sibangweni village in the greater Nyandeni Local Municipality after community members threatened the lives of Eskom employees.

Villagers of the Eastern Cape village allegedly held one of the power utility’s technicians at gunpoint on Saturday. The acts of intimidation left Eskom unable to operate and conduct audits in the village.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News