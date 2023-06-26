Two police officers from Limpopo are facing the music for the murder of an alleged cellphone thief

Lucky Tshikwana died from internal bleeding in the holding cell of the Mogwadi Police Station

The men will appear in court to face murder, assault with grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice charges

MOLEMOLE - The death of a Limpopo man has resulted in the arrest of two police officers, who are now facing murder charges.

Lucky Tshikwana died inside a holding cell at Mogwadi Police Station a day after he was arrested for allegedly stealing a cell phone.

According to Lucky's family, the two officers arrested the deceased at his home on Monday, 5 June, claiming he stole a cellphone from a local shebeen, SowetanLIVE reported.

Limpopo man's family accused cops of beating him to death

Lucky's sister, Rudzani Tshikhwama, said that the family was devasted by Lucky's death and suspected that the officers beat him.

The victim's postmortem showed that Lucky had died from internal bleeding. All the 38-year-old family wants is justice for Lucky.

Rudzani said:

"We want the two officers sent to jail. Even suspects who are accused of [sexual assualt] and murder don’t get killed by police officers. Instead, they have their days in court. Why didn’t my brother get treated like a criminal wanted for serious crime?”

Ipid confirms 2 officers arrest for Limpopo man's death

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the officer will appear in the Mogwadi Periodic Court on 26 June, TimesLIVE reported.

The pair face murder, assault with grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice charges.

South Africans are shocked by Limpopo man's death at police officers' hands

Below are some comments:

Ramonyathi Moses commented:

"Our police are now becoming that one of USA, I remember back then when we used to insult them when drunk and call them names."

Liberty Nhlapo said:

"They must go to jail-We cant have police that use mob justice instead of properly investigating cases."

Mbali Mbizo added:

"Sue them! It's so painful, really."

Nkoana Mongalo advised:

"Dear family! It's a painful story. Please sue the state."

Fhatuwani Khumela claimed:

"The disadvantage of taking the law into their own hands, but there are always two sides to the story."

