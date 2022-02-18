A Mzansi social media user @Carolinerathabe took to Twitter to show off a late-night snack she enjoyed recently

The image shows a rather large meal of spinach, beef curry, pink pap, and several chicken drumsticks

The hilarious post has sparked a lot of questions and comments from users on the odd colour of the pap

South African’s love a good hearty meal that packs all the Mzansi flavours. One online user @Carolinerathabe got particularly creative in the kitchen and it seems she may have taken it a bit too far.

South Africans were left in stitches are seeing what one woman had as a late night snack recently.

Source: Twitter

The woman took to Twitter to show off her “late-night snack” recently. The photo shows a full plate of food with spinach, beef curry, pink pap, and several chicken drumsticks, which are clearly photo-shopped, falling off the plate.

If the aim was to cause a ruckus on the social media streets, @Carolinerathabe definitely succeeded. Her Twitter friends could not help but laugh at the strange dish with many expressing their confusion at the odd colour of the pap. Others even said they thought it was dessert.

Check out some of their comments on the post:

@AdvRaudi commented:

“O sure you wanted the pap to be pink....strawberry flavour. Or ke mistake?”

@_txmelo reacted:

“Why’s the pap pink?”

@ZammaNzima asked:

“Caroline? may I ask why the drumsticks look photo-shopped?”

@Siya_Ndlumbini said:

“Looks like the drumstick won't be staying for dinner running away from the plate.”

@miltonjunior03 wrote:

“So you eating instant porridge nge nyama.”

@BertcyW replied:

“Why your chicken drumsticks are running away from the pink pap.”

