A group of albino learners stole the TikTok spotlight with an unforgettable amapiano dance routine

Viewers were left in awe as the pupils formed a circle and flawlessly performed the choreographed moves

The TikTok video has become a viral sensation clocking in a remarkable 9 million views in less than a week

A video of albino school kids performing a dance routine went viral. Image: @a_sqaud

Source: TikTok

Prepare to be blown away by a group of albino learners whose amapiano dance routine has taken the internet by storm.

These teenagers, dressed in their school uniforms, captivated viewers with their incredible vibe and coordination.

Albino learners rock the dance floor

In a TikTok video posted by @a_sqaud, the talented learners formed a circle and flawlessly executed a choreographed dance routine to an amapiano song.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

People were left speechless as they marvelled at the performance that will be etched in their memories.

Albino teens' dance clip amasses millions of views

Within no two days, the video spread like wildfire, garnering an astounding 9 million TikTok views.

Watch the video below:

Netizens marvel at beauty of albino kids

Netizens from all around the world were stunned by the beauty and charisma of the albino learners.

@courtneymiamor said:

"Absolutely beautiful albino babies. I love all the shades we as black folks come in. "

@maloza78 asked:

"How did you all meet? This is kinda cool."

@uncleshreddedwheat posted:

"They should make a movie with only them in it. It would be really dope."

@rofl.connoisseur asked:

"They look like. Are they from the same family?"

@mrsmav0 commented:

"May God cover you, may you live long enough to see your dreams come true! You are loved and you are indeed beautiful! ❤️ We love love this! Stick together."

@LebRams wrote:

"This melted my heart."

@hephzibah_22 added:

"They are the angels that stayed behind on earth. To teach us to love and accept each other as we are. ❤️"

@user3504326596533 commented:

"You are fearfully and wonderfully made."

Albino ladies attend bridal shower

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian lady did what may be considered a break from the norm after she used six women with albinism for her bridal shower.

Pictures from the bridal shower of the unidentified lady were shared by Adaeze Daniella Abigail on Rant HQ Facebook group as she marvelled over them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News