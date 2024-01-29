Two little girls cried and pulled their dad's clothes because they were desperate to feast at the Spur restaurant

The wholesome scene at the mall was caught on camera and posted on TikTok for Mzansi's amusement

Parents on the platform could relate to the adorable begging and encouraging the dad to give in to their request

Two little girls begged their dad to take them to the Spur restaurant. Image: @sydneymulweri

Source: TikTok

Dive into the cuteness overload as two little girls passionately beg their dad to take them to the Spur restaurant at the mall.

Kids cause a ruckus the mall

The adorable scene unfolds as they cry and pull on his clothes, determined to fulfil their desire for a delicious meal during the fun outing.

Video clocks over 260,000 views

The video capturing the precious moment of the girls has captured the hearts of people across Mzansi. It got more than 260,000 views on TikTok. People couldn't help but smile and be charmed by their persistence and sweet innocence.

Relatable moments for parents

Parents could relate to the adorable scenario shown in the video posted by @sydneymulweri. Many shared their own experiences with their kids and urged the dad to make his daughters' day and give in to their demands.

Watch the video below:

See some of the comments below:

@Benjimaf said:

"I think every man want to take care of children problem is money."

@madam_67890 commented:

"They are ruining their chances of going to the mall. "

@differencev wrote:

"They want to play there, just go and buy yourself ice cream or something and let them play."

@rantsolase asked:

"Who won the fight?"

@raymondmwendah posted:

"They will never step in that mall again. "

@kennykarlito stated:

"Beautiful staff my brother. Please give the kids what they want. "

@bkgatla joked:

"Daddy you are in trouble."

@inkaniyangakith added:

"The mother instructed them to do so. Its their last day to the mall."

