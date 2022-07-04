Netizens reacted to a hilarious picture of a woman carrying an animal on her back while in a line at the ATM

In a picture shared to social media, a woman can be seen in a mall with a chicken casually strapped to her back

Netizens reacted with hilarious reactions as they expressed their confusion over whether the snap was photoshopped

A bizarre photo of a woman with a chicken on her back had many puzzled in the Westgate mall in Mitchells's Plain.

A funny picture of a woman carrying a chicken on her back has sent some spiralling trying to figure out what is going on. Image: Facebook/ Charlie Doll

The image of the woman in the mall had many laughing as they had theories about why she would carry a chicken this way.

A woman carrying chicken like a baby confuses everyone

Some netizens were convinced that she was actually carrying a baby in the post, while others could not believe the picture was real. Social media is often filled with hilarious photoshop pictures posted by netizens, and many suspected the same for the woman with the chicken.

Some netizens thought that the picture was a uniquely South African phenomenon, while others were convinced that the picture was an elaborate photoshop.

Russia Davids wrote:

"Not me thinking it was a baby‍♀️"

Tumisang Tumelo Mleya wrote:

"South Africans are very special people "

Priem Khanyisile Tshabalala added:

"This is the only country that gives God a headache "

Makhosi Mthembu commented:

"Nah this is photoshop."

Rachel Abrahams agreed commenting:

"This is not Westgate Mall Mitchell's Plain. It still an upmarket Mall like any other This is photoshop. Definitelt not my famous mall."

Leronwynn Lottering wrote:

"It's definitely not photoshopped peeps I was there and witnessed this madness, I cuddnt stop laughing "

