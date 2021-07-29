A dad and an all-around digital creator is giving his partner reason to cringe thanks to a flood of pictures of their kids that he sends her way

Kenny Deuss sends Photoshopped images to his partner every Tuesday while she is at work showing their daughters in imaginatively dangerous situations

The online world soon caught on and the dad has become a viral sensation with his creative energy paving the way to massive reactions to his posts

One dad is giving social media users the tickles on Instagram with a series of hilarious parenting 'fail' snaps that he shares with his partner while she was away at work.

The digital creator has since become a viral sensation thanks to his creative energy which, in the beginning, would have had his partner doing a double-take on all the images she was receiving showing their daughters in danger.

A dad is giving social media users, and his partner, every reason to question his parenting skills thanks to his 'failed' parenting antics. Image: @onadventurewithdad/ Instagram.

Kenny Deuss said it all started one day when his partner asked for a photo update to see if their baby was OK. His creative juices were flowing at this point and he started sharing Photoshopped images of their baby, Alix, in imaginatively dangerous situations.

'Failed' parenting antics go down well with online world

With the thought others might enjoy his creations, Kenny decided to upload his Photoshop work to Instagram, giving them a first-hand look into the trend he continued every Tuesday while Mom was at work.

Kenny and Alix, and even his other little girl, Aster, have since hen not let up on giving social media users the 'failed parenting' treatment.

“Every time the story gets picked up, I get so many positive reactions. It’s really great to hear how it affects people,” Kenny told In The Know, explaining that sites like Reddit and Bored Panda have picked up his story.

“I didn’t realize my pictures could have such a big impact on some people. And I’m glad I can give them a laugh to start their day in a positive way.”

Photoshopped pictures sends social media users, funny reactions

A series of such pictures gave users on Twitter something to ponder recently which @Aqualady6666 shared with her followers. The post garnered more than 5 000 likes and attracted close to 200 comments less than 24 hours since it was published.

The caption read:

"This man sends "Photoshopped pictures" to his Wife whenever she ask if their kids are okay LMAOOO."

The comments under the tweet were all manner of spontaneous and funny as users reacted in their numbers.

@baeyanka said:

"When she finds out they aren’t photoshopped."

@iaspistweets wrote:

"Scenes when he sends a real one and his wife still thinking it's photoshopped."

@ernestwayz added:

"If he continues at this rate, the daughter of Zion will have a cardiac arrest!!!"

@manlistic commented:

"Their home will be a very lively place."

@faithfulgirlie shared:

"Hahaha, crazy, man. I’m sure the wife should know the kind of man she’s married to."

