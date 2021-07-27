How It Started Vs How It Ended: Dad Captures Funny Pic of Kid, SA Reacts

Mzansi is reacting to one funny father who decided to take pictures while her daughter fell off the scooter bike

The social media user, @Siyal8r, creatively captioned his photos as he captured the moments before and after the scooter accident

Briefly News went to the comments section where some people seriously find it funny yet some argue that this gender doesn’t know how to care for the little ones

@Siyal8r is a proud father but his latest funny stunt on his daughter has attracted a massive backlash from his Twitter followers. The guy shared photos relaxing on the lawn while his little one is playing with her scooter bike in the background.

The chap is now being reprimanded for not taking care of the child as she is seen in the photos having an accident. The guy posted two images, before and after the girl fell off the bike.

One funny dad has made a joke out of her daughter. Image: @Siyal8r/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@NgomaTshiamo said:

“Aowa bundle of joy.”

@Powerofvoice said:

“This gender mara, they can't even do simply thing look just look after the kids.”

@Siyal8r said:

“I’m not sure if you playing or serious but will take it as hahahaha.”

@Rethabile_ said:

“How many pictures did you take before the accident happened? Hahaha.”

@Siyal8r said:

“When she started with some game, I just knew man, only a matter of time.”

@Pailinewadrica said:

“The noise these things make can make one have a headache.”

@JackMcBusy said:

“I'd take her to the house to "check for injuries", come back to put petrol on this thing and set it on fire. We need to teach them about cars being written off by insurance while they are still young. Jah then have a peace of mind.”

@Ndishelisa said:

“Ooh such a terrific accident.....get the paramedics to check if the hun is okay.”

@Bhubaza said:

“This is the exact parent I am, I'll take a picture, laugh a little then check if anything is broken before laughing some more.”

@Mhlobomhla said:

“Haibo awuncedi kodwa there’s an accident. Does this even qualify for RAF?”

