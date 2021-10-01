A clip of three brothers playing together has gone viral on social media, reminding people of their lit childhoods

Social media user @jah_vinny_23 shared the clip, showing a big brother being vacuum-sealed in a black trash bag by his little brothers

The clip has social media users busting and taking to the comment section to share their thoughts on the situation

If you are the younger sibling, best believe you have experienced some sort of trauma thanks to your older sibling lol. A hilarious clip of an older brother playing with his two younger brothers has gone viral.

Social media user @jah_vinny_23 shared a clip of a big brother playing with his little brothers and people were laughing hard. Image: @jah_vinny_23

Source: Twitter

Sharing the funny clip to their timeline, social media user @jah_vinny_23 had a good chuckle. In the clip, you see the older brother inside of a black trash bag with the pipe of the vacuum inside. He tells the younger one to turn it on and gets vacuum sealed. It’s a lot!

@jah_vinny_23 posted:

Seeing the clip, people were laughing out of pure childish joy. These are the kinds of things that make a kid’s childhood lit.

People took to the comment section to share their thoughts and stories. Lol, this could have gone a number of ways.

See comments:

@Vho_Bele was loving it:

“Honestly this is what happiness looks like lol, priceless

“All these Instagram posts about expensive things and trips is not happiness, it's just a bunch of people looking for validation.”

@Cianda_X could only imagine how it could have gone:

“In my mind I am thinking what if those kids couldn’t turn it off ”

@SomeonesSon11 was shook:

@IamSoju91 could not get enough of this frame:

