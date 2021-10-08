Photos of a man in disbelief as his friend downs a bottle of beer are doing the rounds on social media

The man has his eyes opened wide as his friend drank the whole bottle of booze without taking a break

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the funny pics of the two men, who are seemingly car guards

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans are laughing out loud at snaps of a man in disbelief as his friend downs a whole bottle of beer in front of him without taking a break.

Photos of a man in disbelief as his friend downs a bottle of booze has Mzansi laughing out loud. Image: @Ndi_Muvenda

Source: Twitter

The photos of the man watching his friend finishing the whole bottle in front of him got tongues wagging on social media. The funny snaps of the surprised man, who is seemingly a car guard, were posted on Twitter by @Ndi_Muvenda.

In the first pic, the guy is facing up and downing the booze and on the second snap, the guy in disbelief is shook and has his eyes wide open. @Ndi_Muvenda captioned the snaps:

"If I leave you surprised was a person."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tweeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the funny snaps. Check out some of the comments below:

@mongameli_m said:

"Lol, THIS IS NOT HOW U DRINK BEER... Open yo lips and put the bottle's mouth on yo lower lip and let it flow.... Lol."

@kortess2003 wrote:

"When you just told your friend your secrets and he consumes like..."

@JrNatiki commented:

"My heart skips a bit!"

@IndodaYeCode added:

"Personally, I'm shocked."

Cassper Nyovest drops adult beverage

In other news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is coming in hot for the summer season with his newest money move. Seems fans will be sipping on some of Cassper’s creation this Dezemba!

Taking to social media to announce his adult beverage, Cassper made it known that Billiato is going to be the drink of the season, reported ZAlebs. Cassper’s boujee alcohol will launch in November 2021 and he is certain that it is a taste no one wants to be missing out on. Cass labelled it “a taste of wealth.”

Master KG and DJ Sbu are just two of the celebrities who took to social media to congratulate Cassper on this monumental move. They are certain Billiato will flow through Mzansi this festive season.

Source: Briefly.co.za