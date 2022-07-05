One man was feeling nervous about the new fuel increase and decided to go and fill his truck before the madness hit

Showing off what it cost him to fill up, the man conveniently took the opportunity to show off his R31 million bank balance

Social media users had a good laugh at the man’s obvious attempt to make people think he's a total baller

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Soon people will be selling their cars and buying bicycles because the price of fuel is next level. With the new increase about to smack Mzansi, one man ran to fill his truck, and while sharing his slick moves, he conveniently showed off his impressive bank balance.

A man claimed to have R31million in his bank account, but the people of Mzansi were not buying it. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

People who are able to comfortably fill their cars without having a mild heart attack and still have to privilege of eating fried foods are the new definition of ballers.

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared a post where a man showed what it cost to fill his track before the dreaded fuel increase that is set to hit the people of Mzansi on 6 July 2022. While the total for the fuel was a mere R1618.50…, it was the impressive R31 739 509 bank balance that had abantu bebuka.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi take time to appreciate the man’s millions

While they could not understand what someone with that kind of money was doing crying over a fuel increase, peeps had some words to say about the need to include the bank balance in the post.

Take a look at what some had to say:

Frans Jordy Jordaan said:

“Why do you edit your available balance. Share it the way it is, you are not alone.”

Robin Kretzmann said:

“Lol, I'm with FNB and the numbers aren't spaced like that in the original SMS. Don't believe everything you see on social media ”

Luke Moe said:

“With R31.7 million in the bank, I don't think this guy worries too much about the price of petrol ”

Mzwandile Telford Fihlani said:

“Focus gents, this guy is just trying to show us his bank balance.”

Mzansi in for huge petrol & diesel price increase on Wednesday, South Africans react to fuel hikes

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African motorists can expect more bad news as the fuel levy cut will fall away on Wednesday, 6 July.

The price of petrol for 93 Unleaded will increase by R2.37, and 95 Unleaded will rise by R2.57 per litre. The diesel price will increase by R2.31 for 0.05% sulphur and R2.30 for 0.005% sulphur a litre.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy made the announcement. According to Fin24, in inland provinces, motorists could pay R26.31 for 93 Unleaded and R26.74 for 95 Unleaded.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News