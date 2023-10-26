One man and woman went viral after singing in isiXhosa in a TikTok viral video that got lots of attention

The two singers in the video were not isiXhosa speakers, and they tried their best to do the Xhosa traditional collective singing

Many online users were thoroughly amused by the TikTok video of the Afrikaans speakers' take on gwijo

People were thoroughly amused by Afrikaans speakers who decided to sing in isiXhosa.

An Afrikaans-speaking couple did some isiXhosa singing in the spirit of the RWC to support the Springboks. Image: @bigjoans

Source: TikTok

The video of the couple got more than 200,000 likes. Thousands of comments flooded in, from people who wanted to share their thoughts about the performance.

Couple's isiXhosa singing is a hit

@bigjoans posted a video of themselves singing gwijo, a type of collective singing at events done by Xhosa people, in this case, for the Springboks' RWC 2023 journey. Their video was a viral hit as the Afrikaans speakers did their best to pronounce isiXhosa words.

Watch the clip below:

Xhosa peeps impressed by gwijo

Many people commented that they were impressed by how much the man and woman tried to nail the pronunciation. Netizens cracked jokes about the wholesome rendition of gwijo.

Shabalala Basjeke Njabulo was pleased:

"Let's unite like this even after world cup."

LuxBillie said:

"Fixing our country one gwijo at a time."

It's_Sergio joked:

"The guy is me in every gwijo song."

Rhibela commented:

"I'm giving you guys Xhosa names Nomthandazo and Simphiwe. You guys must attend Imigidi in the Eastern Cape to learn more wijo songs."

Lynette Musa Mgwaba wrote:

"Ngiyanithanda nina true reflection of SOUTH AFRICA."

VIII added:

"At this point, the Springboks need to play every weekend."

Pandorah laughed:

"The husband with the props, eyes closed just following igwijo."

Diversity in South Africa warms hearts

Many people like to see others embrace different cultures. In this video that was a viral hit, two little girls learned how to speak and isiNdebele from their nanny.

Young man sings amapiano hit

Briefly News previously reported thata white South African has gone viral on Mzansi social media for enjoying amapiano. The young man, who TikTok users identified as De Wet Spies, was partying with friends at Padstal in Pretoria when Semi Tee’s Labantwana Ama Uber started playing.

Spies not only danced to the amapiano song, but he sang along, knowing the lyrics seemingly by heart. The video of his performance was shared on TikTok by @papii_lee on January 10.

The clip gathered over 246,000 views at the time of publication, and South Africans fell in love with Spies. Mzansi TikTok users applauded him for embracing music typically enjoyed by African cultures in SA.

