A video of women singing an indigenous song has sent Xhosa netizens to say that they were proud to be part of such a creative and fun culture

The singer's lyrics were nothing short of entertaining as they pleaded in a song to be lent money to buy themselves a van

A Twitter user posted the video on social media, and netizens picked out their best part of the lyrics from the funny song

A fun group of women singing a rural song had viewers entertained and Xhosa viewers feeling proud.

A lovely group of creative Xhosa women sang an original song about wishing to buy a car. Image:@Qoboqobo4/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a hut used for cooking, the mamas can be seen dancing and singing the song passionately, looking as if they meant every word from their interesting lyrics.

@Qoboqobo4 dropped the lyrics as he posted the video, which can be translated as:

Ndiboleke imali (borrow me money)

Kule mali yendodla (In your pension money)

Ndizothenga imoto, ndikhwele nabantwana bam (So i can buy a car and ride it with my children)

One adorable mama hyping the song can be heard doing hooter-like sounds as the car they were pleading for in the song would have made. Her addition to the song made viewers of the clip gasp for air in hysterical laughter.

Check out some of the other reactions from Twitter:

@MagabaSana said:

"It’s the hooting for me batsho kamandi kodwa (They are singing beautifully)."

@ntsika_jr commented:

"I'm proud to be umXhosa ."

@phinah_mat17 wrote:

"What a way to pick up my mood ...thank you."

Singing lady remixes bible hymn with lyrics throwing shade at people who buy brands they can’t afford

In another story, Briefly News reported on one Xhosa woman who composed her own lyrics in a remixed version of umbhedesho.

A TikTok user's sense of humour had socials giggling at her foolishly changing lyrics to a well-respected religious song.

In the song, which was originally created to be joyous, olwethumahlasela0's controversial version sang about people who buy expensive clothing brands that are out of their budgets. The TikTokker sang her heart out that she used to believe that people who owned pricey clothes and things had a lot of money, but to her surprise, they bought their things on credit.

One of the comments read:

“Wow, the pressure is getting worse."

