Bontle Moloi is raising awareness of period poverty and has partnered with Procter & Gamble (P&G) to end the global crisis

The dancer joined the movement to help educate young girls about menstrual hygiene and stop period shame

Bontle revealed her passion for helping the less fortunate and how the Always "Bloodsisters" campaign is a great initiative

Bontle Moloi received praise for her efforts in ending period poverty and shame with Always and P&G. Images: bottle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

Bontle Moloi recently partnered with Procter & Gamble (P&G) for the Always "Bloodsisters" campaign to raise awareness of period poverty. The crisis has impacted many girls around the world as many people are still uneducated about menstrual health.

Bontle and Always are collaborating to bring an end to period miseducation and help girls build their confidence.

Bontle Moloi raises awareness of period poverty

According to Global Citizen, period poverty is the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, or waste management.

Bontle, joined the Always "Bloodsisters" campaign to help bring awareness to period poverty and period shame, where many young girls associate menstruation with negativity and isolation.

The choreographer spoke more about the campaign:

"The "BloodSisters" Campaign is a powerful movement in celebration of who we are as girls and women, more so the deep desire to deliver a promise to not only keep our girls in school but to totally do away with the challenges of the stigmas."

Mzansi praise Bontle's efforts

Followers were beyond impressed with Bontle and the Always campaign and showed love for their efforts in ending period poverty and miseducation:

mphow_banda said:

"Seeing this as a teacher brought so much joy to me!"

_lee_sparkles responded:

"I cried watching this."

theother_pam commented:

"This is just beautiful!"

hopeykins_ posted:

"This is so beautiful.. my heart!"

miss_rosemarybanda added:

"You deserve all the flowers!"

cindy_ngema praised:

"This is beautiful, keep up the good work sisi. Lots of love!"

nelly_jamilak said:

"Keep doing what you doing B and the team. God bless y’all."

zuko_nd responded:

"This is phenomenal!"

missp267 commented:

"I was smiling throughout this video, this is just awesome."

lediinky posted:

"This is beautiful to watch."

