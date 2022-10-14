Bontle Modiselle, Priddy Ugly's wife, is currently being blamed for her husband's loss against Cassper Nyovest

The news comes after Priddy Ugly was defeated in the first round of a boxing match against Mufasa

A well-known Twitter user is tearing the couple apart by claiming that Priddy would never have won with Bontle as his wife

Priddy Ugly’s wife, Bontle Modiselle, is facing social media wrath after her hubby lost a fight against Cassper Nyovest. Image: @bontle.modiselle and @priddy_ugly

Bontle Modiselle has been a hot topic ever since South African rapper Cassper Nyovest defeated her husband Priddy Ugly in a boxing match.

The match, which took place on the 1st of October at Sun Arena, was a viral sensation on social media. This comes after Mufasa defeated Priddy in one round, prompting Mzansi fans to refer to the match as a "2-minute noodle."

Bontle Modiselle is blamed for the loss because of a twerking video going viral

According to ZAlebs, Bontle recently made news headlines again after Mzansi felt sorry for her when Cass embarrassed her hubby, Priddy.

This time around, netizens believe she is to blame for her husband's controversial loss. A famous tweep posted a viral tweet about Bontle explaining why Bontle must be blamed for the loss.

@ChrisExcel102, who has over a million followers on Twitter, shared a video of the Bontle twerking. Chris then wrote a hugely controversial caption that gained huge attention.

@ChrisExcel102 shared the following trending video on Twitter:

Netizens' reactions

Tweeps are sexualising Bontle in the comments section. Briefly News can't include comments in this news piece, but one thing is certain: netizens agree with Chis Excel's dubious claims.

Priddy Ugly says it's okay for people to laugh at him

Briefly News previously reported that Priddy Ugly isn't taking his boxing defeat well. The rapper was knocked out in the first few seconds of his Celeb City 2 fight against Cassper Nyovest.

According to the most recent reports, the star is still in shock over the loss. Priddy Ugly reportedly stated that despite the humiliating defeat that was televised across Africa, he is still a hero to his daughter and a champion to his family.

Following the loss, he stated that he still believes in God's "existence and mercy." According to ZAlebs, he also stated that he feels blessed and grateful for life after the fight.

