Priddy Ugly is still reeling from Cassper Nyovest'd boxing loss and apparently added that it's okay for people to laugh at him when they see him

The rapper lost his fight after being knocked out in the few first seconds of the first round of his Celeb City 2 bout with Cassper

Despite the humiliation, Priddy shared that he's still a hero to his daughter with Bontle Modiselle and a champion to his family

Priddy Ugly is not taking his boxing match loss very well. The rapper was knocked out in the first few seconds of the first round of his Celeb City 2 bout with Cassper Nyovest.

Priddy Ugly is still reeling from Cassper Nyovest's knockout. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Judging by the latest reports, the star is still reeling from the the loss. Priddy Ugly apparently shared that he's still a hero to his daughter and a champion to his family despite the humiliating defeat which was televised across Africa.

He shared that he still doesn't doubt God's "existence and mercy" following the loss. ZAlebs reports that he further said that he feels blessed and grateful for life after the fight.

"I'm allowed to be flawed and I get to rest without guilt."

The publication further shared that Priddy Ugly went on to share that it's okay to laugh at him when people see him. He said there's nothing to be serious about because life is still beautiful despite getting knocked out last weekend.

Source: Briefly News