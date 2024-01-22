Priddy Ugly's fans had his back when someone called him a "former rapper"

The Bula Boot hitmaker is gearing up to release his final album, DUST, and fans still consider him active in the rap scene

Mzansi rallied to show love to Priddy and defended him against the haters

Fans defended Priddy Ugly after he was referred to as a 'former rapper.' Images: priddy_ugly

Priddy Ugly's fans were up in arms when one netizen declared him a former rapper. Although having already revealed his plans to quit music, Priddy's supporters still consider him a rapper and look forward to his upcoming offering.

Priddy Ugly supporters defend his honour

Just days from the release of his forthcoming album, DUST, Priddy Ugly has kept the streets ablaze with his latest singles.

Having recently dropped the visuals for his Maglera Doe Boy-assisted track, Ntja'ka, Priddy's fans can't stomach the thought of him leaving music for good. So much so that even mentioning the words "retired" or "former" next to his name makes their blood boil.

In a Twitter (X) post by Tokyo_Trev, the user defended Priddy Ugly after Phil Mphela referred to him as a "former rapper":

PhilMphela said:

"Ricardo Moloi aka Priddy Ugly. The former rapper was at the @DumaCollective Kickstart 2024 event in Johannesburg."

Tokyo_Trev responded:

"'Former rapper' is disrespectful. He is literally pushing his new single!"

Mzansi reacts to Priddy Ugly hate

Fans came to Priddy Ugly's defence and dragged the haters picking at his career:

Jay_Rocc1989 asked:

"How is he a 'former rapper' when he's dropping an album this week? Nx, you people."

sir__camble defended Priddy:

"That time this man has been giving us great music and incredible visuals to match."

Neo08756796 called Phil out:

"I'd expect these kinda low-level, shady posts from Musa. Not you, Phil."

Mahoota11 asked:

"What do you mean 'former rapper' when this man is dropping an album just this week?"

PJMoneyMan3k said:

"You people like disrespecting Priddy Ugly."

