Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has emerged as a leading candidate to take over at Sekhukhune United next season

Sekhukhune has been linked with several candidates after they are expected to fire suspended coach Lehlohonolo Seema

Local football fans took to social media to say Komphela must stay at Arrows and must ignore Sekhukhune's advances

Lamontville Golden Arrows' Steve Komphela has joined Sekhukhune United's list of coaching targets. Image: komphelasteve/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Veteran coach Steve Komphela is a candidate to replace Lehlohonolo Seema at Sekhukhune United next season.

The Lamontville Golden Arrows coach, a target for Tanzanian side Simba SC, is the latest name linked to the Sekhukhune job.

Steve Komphela is a wanted man

Sekhukhune wants Komphela, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Komphela is respected at Arrows and expects the 56-year-old to stay, while Sekhukhune has also targeted Stellenbosch tactician Steve Barker.

The source said:

"Steve is one of the most respected coaches in South Africa, so it is normal for other clubs to want him. The fact is that he only recently joined Arrows and has done well at the club, and the players admire him, so he might stay."

Fans say Komphela must ignore Sekhukhune

Local football fans took to social media to sway Komphela to stay at Arrows instead of moving to Sekhukhune.

Mpumelelo Mngqingo Mdunyelwa says Komphela must stay:

“Komphela must stay at Lamontville.”

Kamoho Ramontsoe criticised Sekhukhune:

"They really have made a habit of chopping and changing coaches. Why fix it if it's not broken? Continue with Seema."

Mosala Mosala says Arrows is the best place for Komphela:

"I wish he stays at Golden Arrows; the owner of Sekhukhune United is trigger-happy."

GB Bizza Van'wanati Baloyi says Komphela could move:

"Bra, Steve is always on the move."

Richard Shavhani said changing coaches is not good:

"This thing of recycling coaches is starting to be boring."

