A South African man living in China amused viewers after speaking Xhosa to an elderly woman who responded in Chinese

Despite the clear language barrier, the interaction continued as if both understood each other

The lighthearted moment highlighted humour in communication and cultural exchange

A simple interaction between two strangers from different parts of the world has turned into a viral moment, and it’s all thanks to language.

Anga was chilling with a Chinese woman, having a chat with her. Image: @anga_0

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @anga_0 on 5 May 2026 in China showed a South African man speaking Xhosa to an elderly Chinese woman. He was sitting with an elderly Chinese woman, speaking to her in Xhosa while she responded in Chinese.

What made the moment particularly entertaining was the way both individuals continued the conversation as if they fully understood each other. The man confidently spoke in Xhosa, maintaining the flow of the interaction, while the woman responded just as naturally in her own language.

In Chinese language hard to learn?

Mandarin Chinese is widely recognised as a challenging language for English speakers, frequently classified as a Category V language that demands about 2,200 hours of dedicated study to achieve proficiency. The primary hurdles involve memorising thousands of unique characters, mastering the four specific tones that change word meanings, and navigating a vocabulary that shares almost no common roots with English.

On the other hand, the grammar is remarkably simple. There are no complex verb conjugations, no grammatical genders to memorise, and no plural forms to worry about. Once you get a handle on the basic sentence structures, the language is actually quite logical.

The video by user @anga_0 quickly gained traction online, with many viewers finding humour in the situation. South Africans especially appreciated the cultural twist, noting how the man’s approach added a familiar and relatable element to an otherwise unusual encounter. The clip also reflects the growing presence of South Africans abroad, bringing their languages and personalities into global spaces.

The visual on the right showed Anga speaking in Xhosa. Image: @anga_0

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here's how Mzansi felt represented

Rafiki said:

“The fact that I understand both of you perfectly has me worried. 🤞”

Clementine Kgaogelo added:

“The conversation is flowing. 😭 Guys, we’re crazy.”

Bunny_BooII questioned:

“You guys can actually hear each other? 😭”

nkosinathie17 joked:

“A rare video of my brain having a conversation with my heart. 😭”

Bloom with B explained:

“She’s talking about mountain climbing, but I love how they laugh even when they don’t understand each other. 😂”

Maggy commented:

“They don’t understand each other, but they’re still laughing. 😂😂”

Lindiwe Mkwanazi shared:

“As someone who understands both languages, I’ve never laughed this hard. 😂❤️”

MaZungu kaGoje. commented:

“You’re both crazy, and neither is better than the other. 😂”

Mpho_Refi added:

“I don’t know if you’re laughing together or laughing at us. 😂”

Okkayy_27 joked:

“I’m the first in my bloodline to witness this. 😭🤣”

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Source: Briefly News