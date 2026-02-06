A South African man living in China gave Mzansi a glimpse into just how advanced everyday technology can be

The video mixed humour and culture shock, showing how innovation shapes daily life in China in ways many South Africans are not used to

Viewers were left laughing, amazed and quietly reflecting on how different modern living can look across the world

It looked like a joke at first, but the more people watched, the more it sparked real conversations about technology, progress and how far behind or ahead different countries really are.

A South African man living in China left Mzansi both amused and amazed after showing off the kind of toilets people use there. TikTok user @alphi_sipho posted the video on 3 February 2026, filming himself entering a bathroom in China where the toilet automatically opened as he walked in. He went on to demonstrate several built-in functions, including different flush options, a water spray feature and even a drying function, all without touching the toilet. As he explained what each button did, he jokingly compared it to South Africa, saying back home, you still have to flush using your hands.

Beyond the humour, the video touched on how deeply technology is woven into everyday life in China. The country is known for prioritising innovation, from smart homes and facial recognition payments to automated public services. Even something as basic as a toilet reflects how convenience, hygiene and efficiency are built into daily routines. For many South Africans watching, it highlighted the gap between developing and highly industrialised nations, especially when it comes to infrastructure and technological investment.

Advanced technology in China

The video by user @alphi_sipho spread quickly because it blended curiosity, humour and culture shock. Many viewers related to the casual comparison with South African toilets, while others were simply fascinated by how advanced the setup looked. It wasn’t framed as criticism, but rather as a lighthearted observation that sparked conversation about progress, access and what modern living looks like in different parts of the world.

Mzansi’s response ranged from jokes about load shedding meeting smart toilets to genuine amazement at how far technology has gone elsewhere. Some viewers laughed at how foreign it all seemed, while others admitted it made them think about how innovation could improve everyday life back home. For many, it was one of those moments that feels funny on the surface but quietly gets people thinking.

What did Mzansi say?

Dzunisani981 wrote:

“Japan is like that, too.”

Tendai Luwo wrote:

“The first four seconds of the video were so calm, I was like ‘oh, I wonder why Alphi is so chilled’, but no, straight back to regular programming.”

Sebz Hama wrote:

“Hey, there is no water in room 99, and I am in the toilet.”

Thobeka said:

“I’m ready to receive you.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

