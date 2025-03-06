“The Car Has Hiccups”: SA Laughs at Vehicle’s Odd Movements

A TikTok user took to his account to share a hilarious video of a car moving bizarrely as it turned into someone's driveway

The viral video showed how the front section of the vehicle moved separately from the rest of the body, which caused the TikTokker to laugh

Thousands of members of the online community headed to the post's comment section with jokes and laughter and wondered how it was possible for the car to move in such a way

Some people rely on their vehicles until their very last breath - or at least until they can no longer function the way they once did.

When a video surfaced online of a car wobbling down the road as if it had just remembered how to walk, many social media users couldn't help but burst into laughter, flooding the post's comment section with jokes about its unusual movement.

A car's odd way of moving

TikTokker @sihle.zn, who took to his account to share the comical clip, didn't share the location of the broken car but added laughs as the vehicle moved in a weird way to turn into a driveway on the opposite side of the road.

As the rain poured, the vehicle came to a stop. However, the front section still moved up and down in a comical fashion.

Take a look at the car's movements in the TikTok video here.

Broken car humours the internet

With the video reaching over a million views and counting, thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section to share how the faulty vehicle had them laughing out loud.

Some app users even joked that the car was sniffing for directions as it drove to its destination.

@neh0292 jokingly told the public:

"The car has hiccups."

@patra_n_ said with a laugh:

"The car is sneezing. It had enough."

@thesoundprincesa joked in the comments:

"The poor car had no choice but to sneeze its way to its destination. It's raining, and it caught a cold."

@big.deal_13 told the online community:

"I used to watch cartoons with talking cars. I didn't know they actually existed."

@pmaster70 stated with humour:

"So even cars can do the Skomota dance while I'm here struggling."

A curious @sandiled60 had a question for the professionals:

"On a serious note: Mechanics, can you please tell us what is wrong with this car?"

@jaresh012 wondered in the comment section:

"How do you explain the problem of this car to the mechanic?"

