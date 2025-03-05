A woman shared the moment she lost it after failing her learner's license for the fourth time, prompting laughter from netizens

The test isn't like the actual driving one and is multiple choice, but that doesn't stop many people from flopping it

South Africans understood the lady's pain, while some suggested she buy it, while others complained about their license issues

Getting a driver's license is a rite of passage for any adult, but it rarely comes easy. A lady shared her learner's license struggles in a clip saying that she failed it for the fourth time. Naughty South Africans suggested she get it through not so ethical ways.

TikTokker menassh_ took to the popular platform to share her struggles. She doesn't have much of a following but her clip gained some attention from netizens who have been through the same thing. Some people suggested that she should buy her learner's license after failing so many times.

As much as South Africans joked about buying a license, the practice is quite popular in the country. Netizens across the country have openly discussed how to buy a license in the open. Some people know how to pay for both learners and the drivers without even stepping foot into a car.

Learning how to drive may be tough, but the learner's test is the least of most people's worries. The test is a multiple choice one, so there's only a certain amount of answers that can be chosen. Then again, such types of tests can be quite tricky, even if it may seem simple. South Africans gave the lady some tongue-in-cheek remarks.

user4765815663015 said:

"Just download the k43 app and do the test over and over on the app. The questions on the app and the questions in the the test are word for word the same."

mello mentioned:

"Passed on my first attempt ( I had the learners license memos)😝"

O.T commented:

"End up seeing road signs you’ve never seen in your life😭"

sirenharp shared:

"Get the k53 app. I passed first time writing it. Unless you're talking about the driving 😂"

Zindzi.👑 posted:

"I failed for the first time I'm going to write for the second time tomorrow on the 5th. If I fail again ngiyayeka, I'll buy it soze kaloku 😭"

Chad🇿🇦 said:

"Wrote my learners three years ago, I still remember the stress but drivers test stress is worse because you are very nervous 🤣"

bongi.yana || Fashion Inspo mentioned:

"Failing it once was more than enough for me to go shopping."

A Johannesburg woman shared a hilarious video of a taxi ride where passengers had to hold onto a broken door after it was removed and placed inside.

