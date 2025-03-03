A lady shared what she believed to be the girliest car ever online, which was a R500,000 Chinese BYD

The brand of vehicle has become one of the biggest in the world and is the leading manufacturer in China

South Africans were deeply curious about the cute automobile and many wanted to know what it would take to service it

A woman showed of a girly car worth R500,000 that had netizens very curious about it. Images: wayne.from.byd/ TikTok, Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

South Africans love their cars but vehicles that aren't German usually get the side eye or deep curiosity. It was the latter for many netizens when a woman showed off what she thinks is the girliest car ever.

New kid on the block

The wayne.from.byd TikTok account shared the clip showing the cute pink hot hatch. The interior of it looks stunning with screens replacing a traditional dashboard. The car is an electric vehicle (EV) too, which means that the tyres and brake pads are the only thing that need to be serviced, according to the TikTok account. The clip was posted with the caption:

"Best Girlies Car ever made, it’s even rated by of very own princess @Ntando Sgudla🇿🇦 get yourself a @BYD_South Africa today!!"

See the video below:

BYD to the world

China has shaken up the automobile business in recent years. Their flagship car brand, BYD, has crushed competition like Volkswagen and other popular car makers worldwide, especially with regards to EVs. EVs have been a hot topic as of late. Some countries are aiming to push for an adoption of them while others are still holding on to internal combustion engines.

BYD has been making waves globally. Image: Robert Way

Source: Getty Images

Other car makers cannot compete when it comes to manufacturing EVs. China has cornered the market regarding battery manufacturing and other key components needed for EV. South Africans were deeply curious about the car and shared their thoughts about it.

Read the comments below:

Divorce Attorney 🇿🇦⚖️ said:

"Looks expensive to maintain."

Tamia 🤍 mentioned:

"Cute, but it’s still not an AMG GLE high-performance with a V-8 twin-turn turbo engine I'm afraid."

sooposh asked:

"Cute car but how does one get it maintained (serviced and parts) and how is it on gas, is it smart (parking)?"

ClarinetKitty commented:

"🤣 I hope the “girlies” have good credit 🤣"

AlsoAaLiyah asked:

"Where do people get these cars serviced?"

Precious Minu | ContentCreator shared:

"I would love this but the problem is my budget is R2000 once off 😭😭"

NicRamzzz posted:

"They need to send me one immediately 😭"

