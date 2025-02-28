A lady showed off the salary of an educator in the Western Cape and people were shocked by the amount

The TikTok video sparked a buzz on the internet, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Briefly News takes a look at how much a teacher earns in the Western Cape and more

One woman in South Africa, notorious for sharing people's salaries, has left online users stunned over the pay slip of a teacher in the Western Cape.

A lady in Mzansi unveiled a teacher's payslip with 18 years of experience that left SA unimpressed. Image: Dann Tardif/Getty Images and @lifereset_za/TikTok

Source: UGC

Woman reveals teacher's salary with 18 years of experience

The woman who goes by the handle @lifereset_za posted a video on TikTok where she opened up about the educators' earnings and the reality of what teachers in the country are paid despite years of experience and commitment.

@lifereset_za went on to unveil the pay slip of an educator who had been teaching for almost two decades, and she shared a detailed breakdown of the individual's monthly salary, shedding light on the financial struggles many teachers face.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the video @lifereset_za said that the teacher's basic salary is R34 213.73, the housing allowance is R1784.55.

She emphasised the vast gap between her years of experience and the amount she earns, expressing that many educators with eight years of experience or five years there are not much different in terms of salary as they earn almost the same amount as the person with 18 years of experience.

The content creator added that the person pays a tax amounting to R7 196, net pay of R22905. The video quickly went viral online, sparking a larger conversation about the need for better pay and more respect for teachers in the country, as many were in shock and disbelief over the amount that they get paid.

Watch the video below:

SA stunned by teacher's salary

Teachers are often the unsung heroes of society, yet the video revealed how undervalued they are when it comes to their compensation, leading to many online users flooding the comments section expressing their thoughts.

Z said:

"I am a teacher of two years and I earn R25k."

Bafo expressed:

"Truck drivers still manage to take home between R30k and r40k after deductions with only a Code 14 license. some can even go up to R45k."

Misjaycee wrote:

"This is enough, remember teachers don't work 365 days of the year. They clock in at 7:00, they clock out at 14:30. They have weeks of holidays. Teachers need financial management courses."

Ase replied:

"That’s why I’ll never leave private school for public schools akho mali pha!"

Khanya commented:

"Teachers are underpaid and it's unjustifiable!"

A lady in Mzansi unveiled a teacher's payslip with 18 years of experience that left SA unimpressed. Image: @lifereset_za

Source: TikTok

How much do teachers earn in the Western Cape?

According to Glassdoor, with base pay and further compensation, a teacher in the Western Cape Education Department may expect to make between ZAR 255K and ZAR 337K annually. At the Western Cape Education Department, a teacher's base pay averages ZAR 300K annually. Additional compensation, which could take the form of cash bonuses, equity, commissions, profit-sharing, or tips, averages ZAR 24,000 annually.

Teachers' salaries in private and public schools

Briefly News previously reported that one woman gave people in Mzansi chest pains when she unveiled a private school payslip and the clip went viral on social media.

previously reported that one woman gave people in Mzansi chest pains when she unveiled a private school payslip and the clip went viral on social media. A lady had tongues wagging online after she unveiled the payslip of a government teacher, and netizens were stunned.

A teacher in South Africa's payslip was shared online, which sparked concern among netizens nationwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News