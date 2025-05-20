A University of the Free State student has won the hearts of South Africans with her entrepreneurial spirit, selling sweet treats for R18 to earn extra income while studying

The student, who juggles her academic responsibilities with her small business, has become a source of inspiration for many who are looking to start their side hustles

Social media users have praised her initiative, with some already starting similar businesses after seeing her content, while others are asking how they can place orders

A woman from the Free State shared a video showing the sweet creations she comes up with to sell to earn an income. Images: @monthati.cm

A university student has sparked a wave of inspiration across Mzansi with her affordable sweet treats side hustle.

Facebook content creator @monthati.cm, who is a Peer Mentor at the University of the Free State, shared a video this May showing the variety of sweet treats she makes and sells for R18 each to earn extra income while studying.

The Bloemfontein-based student, originally from Kuruman in the Northern Cape, displays an impressive range of treats in her video. Her entrepreneurial spirit has caught the attention of many South Africans, with followers commenting on how her content has inspired them to start their side businesses.

Some viewers have even posted images of similar treats they've started selling after watching her videos, showing the real impact of her influence.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Students getting creative with income

For many South African students, finding ways to earn money while studying is becoming more necessary as university fees continue to rise. The cost of higher education in South Africa can be quite steep, with annual tuition at top universities ranging from around R47,000 to over R100,000, depending on the institution and course of study.

At the University of the Free State where @monthati.cm studies, a BA degree costs approximately R47,700 per year, while a BCom is around R58,160 and a BSc can range from R61,210 to R77,700. These figures don't include other expenses like textbooks, accommodation, food, and transport.

With such financial pressures, many students like @monthati.cm are turning to side hustles to make ends meet. By selling sweet treats for R18 each, she's found a way to generate income that fits around her study schedule while also developing business skills that may prove valuable after graduation.

A student from the University of Free State shared a video showing how she earns an extra income. Images: @monthati.cm

Social media reactions to the sweet hustle

The comments section of her video was filled with positive reactions and interest in her business:

@Rose Meno D Ngoepe shared:

"Every day, every day, I fall in love with this hustle bru🥰 It's beautiful and it's speaking to my heart."

@Boitshepo Mathunyane asked:

"Where can I get them? Which shop? I want to start a side hustle at campus ❤️❤️❤️"

@Aderinwaleiyi Karim requested:

"Please, ma'am, I am from Nigeria and would want to learn this."

@Mss Mokalane revealed:

"Hey, monthati, started my hustling three weeks back and it's going okay, got the idea from your posts of course 🙏🥺"

@Za Kalashnikov enquired:

"How do I order? Or your location please?"

Other inspiring hustle stories

Briefly News recently reported on a content creator who revealed how South Africans can make extra money by becoming sellers on Takealot.

A former teacher made headlines when she announced on Facebook her decision to leave the profession after nine years to focus full-time on her side hustle.

Actress Dawn Thandeka King, known for her roles in popular shows like Shaka iLembe and Uzalo, has successfully transformed her crochet hobby into a thriving business called Izandla, now attracting both local and international customers.

Actress Dawn Thandeka King, known for her roles in popular shows like Shaka iLembe and Uzalo, has successfully transformed her crochet hobby into a thriving business called Izandla, now attracting both local and international customers.

