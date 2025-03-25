“Focus on My Hustles”: Teacher Quits Job After 9 Years
- A woman shared on her Facebook account that she decided to bid the teaching industry farewell
- In her online post, she told app users that she was going to be self-employed and pursue her side hustle
- Members of the online community wished the woman all the best and shared their side hustle experiences
For some, the career path for which they spent years studying isn't the one they envision staying on for life. One woman decided to leave her teaching job after nine years when she realised it was no longer the right fit for her future.
Saying goodbye to the classroom
A Facebook user named Mu Chidzi took to her account to inform app users that after quitting her role as an educator, she joined the "self-employed gang."
She also stated the reason was "to focus on my hustles and raise my kids."
Mu Chidzi didn't specify what the side hustle entailed or when she would start it.
Take a look at the Facebook reel below:
Benefits of side hustles
According to the business magazine Forbes, working a regular job may not help people meet their financial, professional, and personal goals, making side hustles increasingly popular.
The publication listed six benefits of side hustles:
- Financial freedom and security: Extra earnings can help pay off debts, increase savings and help cover daily expenses while reducing stress.
- Skill development and diversification: While side hustles can help you develop new skills and make you more versatile, they can also diversify the skills and open new career paths.
- Networking and professional opportunities: Side hustles allow people to meet clients and collaborators from different professional backgrounds, leading to new and better opportunities.
- Testing entrepreneurial waters: People can experiment with business models, giving them insight into what may work for their company.
- Personal fulfilment: Some people choose side hustles to match their passion or interests, which can lead to greater personal fulfilment, positively contributing to their mental health.
- Work-life balance and flexibility: Side hustles can be tailored to fit the person's schedule and allow them time for other activities.
Internet wishes the woman well
Several social media users flooded the comment section with "all the best" messages for the determined woman, while others congratulated her and shared similar situations they had experienced.
Newie Lilberry Raphela wrote to Mu Chidzi:
"Welcome to the world, love. I know you are going to nail it. Some days will get too tough, and you will feel like quitting and feel depressed, but all I can say is that you must never give up."
Mulweli Musetsho, who seemed to have been following the woman's journey, shared:
"I have learned a lot from you. May the good God bless you and everything goes according to your plan."
Palesa Eunice Mabea, who was in the same position, told the online community:
"I left mine, too, and it has been three years now. I'm not looking back."
More Clients came into the comments with a positive mindset, writing to the woman:
"Protect your peace": SA woman shares reasons for quitting job in South Korea after 10 days, SA relates
"Never ever call yourself a hustler. You’ll struggle, too. You are a successful entrepreneur. People who hustle never build a sustainable business."
Billy Sejwe, who was also self-employed, stated:
"Welcome and congratulations on escaping the system and the rat race."
Tshepo Moseki remained realistic and cautioned people in the post's comment section:
"Guys, business is not for everyone, even big companies crumble. Don't resign without a proper plan. All the best, and good luck with your side hustle."
