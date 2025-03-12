A TikTok content creator and teacher took to the app to share with internet users why she will no longer be teaching

She listed a few reasons in her video, one of them being that "gentle parenting has killed all discipline"

A few online community members who were teachers felt they could relate to what the woman was saying

For many educators, teaching is a fulfilling profession, bringing joy as they fill young minds with knowledge. However, a local teacher recently shared her reasons for permanently leaving the classroom, highlighting the challenges that led to her decision.

Class is no longer in session

After announcing to her many TikTok followers that she was ready to quit her job, a Gauteng-based teacher named Landi, who previously revealed she had to welcome 53 new Grade 1 students in her class, shared on her account why she felt she had to say goodbye to the profession.

The content creator told app users:

"All the joy has been sucked out of it. Are we a respected profession? No. Are we probably one of the most micro-managed professions? Yes. But didn't you start teaching for the children? Yes.

"You get to a point where not even that is enough. Although you have some children who are really eager to learn, gentle parenting has killed all discipline."

Landi, who noted the salary and benefits were "not that great," shared that teachers now have to babysit their students, who mostly take advantage of certain situations.

In her caption, she added:

"It’s just the truth! Show me a teacher who has been teaching for more than five years in South Africa and who is still very happy with their job."

Hear the woman's reasons in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi teachers relate to the struggle

Landi's reasons for leaving the profession had many social media users, mostly teachers, entering the comment section to express how they felt they could relate to what she was saying.

@rynodesire shared with the public:

"I'm teaching Grade 2. The other day, I had to teach Grade 7. Let me tell you how disrespectful they are."

@jana_llama1995, who agreed with what Landi had to say, wrote:

"Admin, overfilled classes, struggling with learner discipline, and non-existent support from parents. When will they look after the well-being of teachers? We are overworked and underpaid."

@playwithmsjess noted in the comments:

"Gentle parenting is what's wrong with teaching! I made a whole video about millennial parents being the problem with teaching because really, it is what it is."

@multitasking.mamma said to Landi and other app users:

"I think this definitely depends on what school you are at. I have been teaching for eight years now, and I still absolutely love it. Yes, it’s tough, but the right school makes a difference!"

@jessicaaliss1995 told the online community:

"I just resigned from teaching after six years! I have a little office job now, and I’m so excited about the change. I’m just exhausted."

@veloentle added in the comment section:

"It is my second year and, so far, this year has shown me I won't last long. I'm already thinking of my exit plan. It makes me sad because I love teaching, but the discipline problem is stealing the joy."

A saddened @missh799 stated:

"As a fellow teacher, this breaks my heart."

