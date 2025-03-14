One lady was not having it with folks who attend church for the wrong reasons as she called them out

The babe shared how she addressed a woman in church who was busy on Snapchat during a sermon

Mzansi netizens reacted to hun's rant as they flooded the comments section to express their thoughts

A local woman has taken to social media to call a fellow churchgoer for using Snapchat during a church sermon, which left SA talking.

A woman shared why people attend church for the wrong reasons as she called out a lady for watching Snapchat stories during a sermon. Image: @selfcarewithtshiamo

Source: TikTok

Woman calls out hun for using Snapchat in church

The lady shared her take on people attending church for all the wrong reasons under her TikTok handle @selfcarewithtshiamo.

In the video, she explained an incident that had occurred during a Sunday service at her church. @selfcarewithtshiamo noticed another attendee scrolling through their Snapchat feed instead of paying attention to the sermon, which prompted her to call out the behaviour publicly, sharing a post about it online.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She went on to say that the individual was on Snapchat the whole time watching her stories, which led to @selfcarewithtshiamo moving her sit as her volume was so loud, which flabbergasted her and she ended up giving her a look.

She expressed her frustration with how some people seem to prioritise social media over important moments, especially in a sacred setting, saying:

"People are no longer coming to church for the right reasons, if you're gonna come to church and you're gonna be on social media the whole service, or you're just gonna come just in the most inappropriate outfit and come and flirt with other people you are not coming to church for the right reasons and it shows."

@selfcarewithtshiamo also shared how some attendees are being "disruptive" in church, stressing that it's one thing to go to church to praise God, listen to the word, and fellowship—not to flirt, but to fellowship with other Christians.

"It's another thing to just want to take it off your register or to do list as it Sunday I am gonna go to church, I wanna wear my outfit, I have been wanting to wear this outfit and then after church I am just gonna grab brunch," she said in the clip.

The young lady added:

"It's my Sunday thing, don't do that because those people are the people that come to church and disrupt everyone else in the church. Can we please be old school and remember that a church is a place of worship, it's a place to come to God, that's what church is about, dress appropriately, you know your dress is way to short but you want to disrupt other people so they can not focus on the bigger thing. Stop it guys."

The woman's post ignited a massive debate online and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA peeps chime in on woman's church rant

Mzansi netizens headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the hun's church rant saying:

Nosiie.n said:

"Some go there to create content."

Petronella expressed:

"Going to church for content is diabolical."

User added:

"Tjo! Finally someone said it! People deviate from the main purpose of church hle!"

Slondiwenene shared:

"Someone had their AirPods on, volume was high. She was watching Instagram Reels."

Bree commented:

"I go to Rivers Church for men, that's it."

A woman called out another woman for using Snapchat during a church sermon. Image: @selfcarewithtshiamo

Source: TikTok

3 More Briefly News church stories that left SA talking

The online community was in an uproar after a group of people decided to wear "funny" clothing to church.

A man found himself at the centre of a social media storm after he was caught watching inappropriate content on his phone while attending a church service.

One South African woman had quite the experience after she visited her friend's church, which she detailed on X.

Source: Briefly News