A husband followed his wife to see how well she was getting a hand of driving by herself in a clip that Mzansi adored

The man recorded the woman who was doing quite well until she got to an intersection that made her almost drive into oncoming traffic

South Africans burst out laughing at the video, but many more complimented her for her efforts and encouraged her to go further

A woman stressed her husband and Mzansi out with her questionable driving skills. Images: Kuhle Mbewu Fente

Source: Facebook

Learning how to drive can be a scary experience, but support can help conquer the fears. A husband decided to help out his wife by following her during her commute, to see how her driving was going.

Going the extra mile

Facebook User Kuhle Mbewu Fente posted the clip with a caption that read:

"Day in my life stressing my husband with my driving, why was he following me?"

Netizens found the act sweet and entertaining with many more encouraging her to continue practicing her driving skills.

See the clip below:

Learning while doing

The clip above is not the only one exposing the wife's driving shenanigans. One clip shows the woman driving in a city centre, making her husband even more nervous. The husband following her isn't completely unwarranted. The lady can be seen heading into oncoming traffic while trying to make a turn in the clip above, almost causing a serious accident.

South Africans had a good laugh at the lady's attempt to drive and supported her. Image: Connect Images

Even with all her mistakes, netizens across Mzansi didn't discourage her one bit. South Africans supported the lady and encouraged her to continue driving, while sharing the problems they faced as learner drivers.

Read the comments below:

Bradley Mietha II said:

"Bruh I'm telling you my lady was stressing me TF out 😭 I gave her the chance to drive and I was sitting at the passenger sit and Thixo! She was speeding a little bit too fast and I thought I was gonna meet God that day 😂💔 Abafazi bethu sometimes 🙆🏽‍♂️"

Maklok Gedeni mentioned:

"You blessed with a good Hubby sisi, he is just worried and Ikapa li busy kwi traffic but you doing well njena👌"

Amanda Kheka commented:

"You know what? I absolutely love this. It's hilarious but refreshing and adorable all at once😂."

Drain-Tech shared:

"Ladies don't let your husbands teach you how to drive, the thing is we will always teach you forever and we can never let go at all 🤦😂"

Blu Lethal posted:

"Yoo my heart at those 2nd robots 😭😭😭 I know you can move a little bit to the middle, but wena your head was wayy too much kula passing lane yaba be on coming my baby... Don't remove lo L as yet though. 😩"

Phophi Jennifer said:

"I love how he’s keeping his distance🥺🔥🔥 My dad would never😭"

Liqour Star mentioned:

"You're driving by the last robot is not make sure but practice makes perfect mummy. Soon you will be a pro."

