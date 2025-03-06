A happy lady showed off her stellar home properties in Limpopo and Gauteng, gaining applause from South Africans

According to one of the pics in the slideshow posted, her family home got burned down in 2016 and they had to start from scratch

Mzansi had nothing but love and joy to share with the joyful stranger, with folks congratulating her and sending positive vibes

A lady showed off the difference between her Limpopo and Gauteng home with netizens applauding her family. Images: golden_tumi

Source: TikTok

Having setbacks in life can be an incredibly difficult thing to deal with, especially if it involves family. One woman was praised online after she shared how her Limpopo home looked in 2017 and 2019, as well as placing it side by side with her family home in Gauteng.

Rising from the ashes

TikTokker golden_tumi shared a series of pictures showing how far she and her family have come over the years. Her family home got burned down back in 2016, which resulted in them having to start all over from scratch. What's truly wonderful is that in 2017 her house was fully restored and looking better than ever.

See the pictures below:

A thankful woman

golden_tumi shared the pictures with a caption that read:

"God will never forsake you, he really wiped our tears."

The TikTokker is quite the thankful person. Her profile shows her living life up and being grateful for all the things that have been given to her. One of the videos posted on her channel shows her holding some flowers. A closer look at her other videos shows that the person loves to live her life to her fullest, with many clips showing her fancy and lavish adventures.

The TikTokker has a taste for the fancier things in life. Image: Flashpop

Source: Getty Images

Some clips also show off a potential love interest lurking in the background, with one clip showing a picnic that has some serious romantic undertone to it. Overall, golden_tumi has a lot to be thankful for. A great place to live accompanied by wonderful adventures and a life of many treats is something that most South Africans won't be able to experience.

South Africans were nothing but positive towards the woman. Netizens gave her some enthusiastic congratulations.

Read the comments below:

Mia Vhatukana🔥 said:

"We serve a miracle working God🙏"

KgotsofatsoAngelKgosana mentioned:

"Sending hugs stranger 😭❤️"

Katlego Zondo ᥫ᭡ commented:

"What a living god !🤍🥺"

Kamo 💕 posted:

"❤️❤️❤️"

Sphume Madonda shared:

"🥰🥰🥰"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!

